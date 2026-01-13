Bestselling Author Paula McLain Captivates Peachtree City Audience

The Friends of the Peachtree City Library welcomed readers from across the south metro Atlanta area for An Evening with the Author: Paula McLain, a memorable night celebrating storytelling, history, and the power of community around books.

Held at the Crowne Plaza in Peachtree City, the event drew an engaged audience eager to hear from the New York Times bestselling author of The Paris Wife and her newest novel, Skylark. Guests who purchased a ticket and book bundle enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to meet McLain and take photos with her prior to the program.

During the author talk and audience Q&A, McLain offered insight into the extensive research behind Skylark, her sweeping historical novel set on the same Paris street across three centuries. She spoke about weaving together lives separated by time yet connected by place, exploring Paris both above and below ground, and uncovering the personal stakes hidden within major historical moments. Audience members engaged McLain in a wide-ranging conversation about symbolism, research, and the craft of storytelling, including

The significance of the skylark as a symbol of freedom, endurance, and voice, and how it ultimately became the title of the novel

Her firsthand research in the Paris catacombs and tunnels, including a lighthearted exchange confirming she left no personal mark behind and approached those spaces with deep respect

How she manages her writing process, often working on more than one book at a time, and her belief that “If I love it every day, maybe it will love me back.”

Jill Prouty, Director of Library Services for the City of Peachtree City, emphasized the importance of events like this for the community:

“Literary events like this bring our community together in a really meaningful way. Hosting an author of Paula McLain’s caliber not only excites readers, but also elevates the profile of our library throughout the southern suburbs of Atlanta. These programs show that Peachtree City is a cultural hub where ideas, stories, and conversation thrive.”

The event was made possible through the generous support of Trident Home Loans, the presenting sponsor, along with The Complete Insurance Source, Modern Woodmen of America, TheCitizen.com and Bookmiser, whose partnership helped ensure a high-quality experience for attendees and continued support for library programming.The Friends of the Peachtree City Library regularly host author talks, literary programs, and community events designed to connect readers and support the library’s mission. To learn more about upcoming author events, sponsorship opportunities, or how to get involved, visit www.PTCLibraryFriends.org and follow the Friends on social media for the latest updates.