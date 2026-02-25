Fayette Resident Mark Wallace Maguire Named Inaugural Member of the Georgia Circuit Sponsored by the Georgia Department of Humanities

Fayette County resident Mark Wallace Maguire has been named an inaugural member of the Georgia Circuit, a new speakers bureau initiative sponsored by the Georgia Department of Humanities designed to bring leading thinkers, writers, and cultural voices to communities across the state.

The Georgia Circuit connects libraries, colleges, historical societies, churches, and civic organizations with distinguished Georgia-based scholars and storytellers whose work strengthens public conversation around history, literature, faith, culture, and the common good. As part of the inaugural cohort, Maguire will travel throughout Georgia delivering lectures and leading discussions aimed at fostering thoughtful dialogue and cultural engagement.

Maguire is an author, speaker, and cultural commentator known for his work at the intersection of faith and the arts. His broader body of work reflects a deep engagement with literature, theology, and Southern culture. He has spoken at conferences, churches, and academic gatherings, and is committed to building bridges between scholarship and everyday life.

“I am deeply honored to be included in the inaugural Georgia Circuit,” said Maguire. “The humanities help us remember who we are, tell better stories, and listen more closely to our neighbors. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve communities across our state.”

The Georgia Circuit seeks to expand access to high-quality humanities programming in both rural and urban communities. Through public lectures, panel discussions, and community conversations, the program aims to cultivate curiosity, critical thinking, and shared understanding.

Organizations interested in hosting Mark Wallace Maguire or other Georgia Circuit speakers can learn more through the Georgia Department of Humanities.