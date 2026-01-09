Clothes Less Traveled’s Newnan Thrift Shop Introduces New $3 Clothing Pricing Model

The Citizen
Kara Jackson, CLT Marketing Manager

Newnan, GA — Clothes Less Traveled Nonprofit Thrift Shop has announced a major pricing change at its Newnan location effective January 13, 2026, transitioning the store to a $3 standard price-per-item model for adult clothing. The change is designed to increase access to quality, affordable apparel for Coweta residents.

Under the new structure adult clothing items will be priced at $3 each, which is expected to save shoppers up to $3 per thrifted item. A select few items will remain individually priced based on brand. The store will also continue to offer a small selection of essential home goods.

“Our goal is to remove barriers to affordable clothing while still offering styles and quality comparable to what shoppers see in big-box retail stores,” said Tameka O’Neal, General Manager. “This change allows our Newnan location to better serve families, students, and working individuals who are looking to stretch their budgets without sacrificing quality.”

The Newnan thrift shop’s updated focus pricing model provides affordable adult apparel, simplified pricing on essential goods, and gives shoppers more flexibility with their spending power. The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Saturdays 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

  • Location: 10 The Boulevard suite #104, Newnan
  • Phone: (678) 633-5016
  • Website: www.clotheslesstraveled.org/home/shop-newnan

About CLT Nonprofit Thrift Shops
Founded in 1997, Clothes Less Traveled Nonprofit Thrift Shops sell donated goods to support dozens of local charities, award scholarships to volunteers, and provide free clothing to those in need. The organization serves Fayette and Coweta Counties through retail, volunteer engagement, and community partnerships.

For more information, visit clotheslesstraveled.org or follow the organization on social media for updates.

