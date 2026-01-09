Athletes of the Week – January 8, 2025

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 527 | Comments 0

Athletes of the Week – January 8, 2025

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 527 | Comments 0

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School

Emily Moreau
Dance

Emily is a sophomore and returning Varsity dancer. She brings a positive attitude and determination to practice. She has grown in confidence and skill level.

Fayette County High School

Krystal Tiana Barber
Basketball

Tiana is a transfer from Seattle that not only gets it done on the court she gets it done in the classroom! Her work ethic is unmatched and is always striving to be the best she can be. We are happy to have her.

Starr’s Mill High School

Emma Newell
Dance

Senior captain Emma Newell leads with integrity, showcasing remarkable dance talent and relentless work ethic. Her dedication inspires teammates and defines her as a standout Student-Athlete of the Week.

Whitewater High School

Marley Hegtvedt
Competition Dance

Marley consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership, integrity, and dedication, leading by example through her work ethic, positive attitude, and commitment to uplifting others. Marley mentors younger teammates, supports team culture, and represents our program with pride and sportsmanship.

She understands that being a student-athlete extends beyond performance, advocating for balance, mental wellness, academic integrity, and community involvement. Marley is a true asset to the Whitewater Dance Team and our community.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen December 17, 2025

Athletes of the Week – December 15, 2025
Athletes of the Week – December 15, 2025

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen December 10, 2025

Athletes of the Week – December 8, 2025
Athletes of the Week – December 8, 2025

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen December 3, 2025

Athletes of the Week – December 1, 2025
Athletes of the Week – December 1, 2025

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen November 26, 2025

Athletes of the Week – November 25, 2025
Athletes of the Week – November 25, 2025

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen November 19, 2025

Athletes of the Week – November 17, 2025
Athletes of the Week – November 17, 2025

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top