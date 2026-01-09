Athletes of the Week – January 8, 2025

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School Emily Moreau

Dance



Emily is a sophomore and returning Varsity dancer. She brings a positive attitude and determination to practice. She has grown in confidence and skill level.

Fayette County High School Krystal Tiana Barber

Basketball



Tiana is a transfer from Seattle that not only gets it done on the court she gets it done in the classroom! Her work ethic is unmatched and is always striving to be the best she can be. We are happy to have her.

Starr’s Mill High School Emma Newell

Dance



Senior captain Emma Newell leads with integrity, showcasing remarkable dance talent and relentless work ethic. Her dedication inspires teammates and defines her as a standout Student-Athlete of the Week.