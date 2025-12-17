Athletes of the Week – December 15, 2025

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.
This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:
McIntosh High School
Josie Schwartz
Basketball
“Josie has been a great addition to the team. She has worked extremely hard, attending offseason workouts and conditioning. She has brought a positive attitude and is a great teammate.” – Coach Arp
Trinity Christian School
Alex Lafleur
Wrestling
Alexander Lafleur competed in the Georgia Grappler last Saturday and placed 8th out of 32 schools. As a sophomore and only a second year wrestler, this is an outstanding accomplishment and a tremendous asset to TCS.
