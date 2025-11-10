Native Gardening Expert to Speak at Fayette Master Gardeners Meeting

Native Gardening Expert to Speak at Fayette Master Gardeners Meeting

Native gardening advocate Renee Freie will speak to the Fayette Master Gardeners Association (FMGA) on “Year-round Native Gardening” on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend the free program at The Bridge, 225 Willow Bend Road, Peachtree City. A get-acquainted session will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by an FMGA business meeting at 11 a.m. Attendees are also welcome to join the group for lunch at a local restaurant after the meeting.

FMGA is a non-profit community organization that hosts monthly educational gardening presentations open to all. Each spring, the group holds a plant sale, with proceeds funding horticultural grants for non-profit organizations in Fayette County.

