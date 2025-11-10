Native Gardening Expert to Speak at Fayette Master Gardeners Meeting

Native gardening advocate Renee Freie will speak to the Fayette Master Gardeners Association (FMGA) on “Year-round Native Gardening” on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend the free program at The Bridge, 225 Willow Bend Road, Peachtree City. A get-acquainted session will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by an FMGA business meeting at 11 a.m. Attendees are also welcome to join the group for lunch at a local restaurant after the meeting.



FMGA is a non-profit community organization that hosts monthly educational gardening presentations open to all. Each spring, the group holds a plant sale, with proceeds funding horticultural grants for non-profit organizations in Fayette County.