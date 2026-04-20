Eva Gardens Debuts with Ribbon Cutting Event, Welcoming Hundreds of Attendees to Fayetteville’s Newest Luxury Community

Eva Gardens, a new luxury custom home community in south Fayetteville, officially made its debut this past Saturday with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony, drawing more than 200 local residents, real estate professionals, and community members. Located on Matteo Way in Fayetteville, Eva Gardens introduces a new standard for luxury living in South Atlanta, offering estate-sized homesites, customizable floor plans, and a high-end building experience tailored to today’s discerning buyers.

The debut event was led by listing agents Payton Peoples and Joanna Sherer of Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners, in collaboration with Lammes Construction Group. Peoples and Sherer joined builder Jeff Lammes for the official ribbon cutting, marking Eva Gardens’ introduction to the Fayette County market.

“This wasn’t just an event, it was a statement,” said Payton Peoples, lead agent representing Eva Gardens. “We wanted the community to experience what we’re building here firsthand. This is for buyers who want space, control, and a higher level of finish from day one.”

Eva Gardens is designed to bridge the gap between traditional subdivisions and fully custom estates, offering 1–2 acre homesites, luxury finishes, and a collaborative building process. Homes start at $1.2 million, with floor plans beginning at approximately 3,000 square feet. The community also offers lake access and is located within the highly sought-after Whitewater school district.

Guests at the debut event experienced the community through lot tours, including a walk-through of a custom home currently under construction. Attendees also explored design boards, met directly with the build team, and gained insight into the customization process available to future homeowners.

The event delivered a curated, high-end experience reflective of the community itself, featuring live music by saxophonist John Shapley, dining from Loaded Taco food truck, craft beverages from Tippy Tap Co., and on-site chair massages provided by Thrive Therapy & Training.

“There’s a clear demand right now for homes that offer both quality construction and the ability to personalize, ” said builder Jeff Lammes. “Eva Gardens was designed to meet that demand without compromise.”

“This is the kind of community buyers have been asking for but haven’t been able to find,” said Joanna Sherer, co-listing agent for Eva Gardens. “The combination of lot size, location, and the ability to truly customize a home puts Eva Gardens in a category of its own in this market.”

Unlike traditional neighborhoods, Eva Gardens emphasizes privacy, space, and long-term value, with a limited number of homesites available. “This is about building something that lasts,” Peoples added. “Not just homes, but a community people are proud to be part of for years to come.”

With strong momentum following the debut, the sales team is now offering private homesite tours and consultations for buyers interested in building within Eva Gardens.

About Eva Gardens

Eva Gardens is a luxury custom home community located in Fayetteville, Georgia, offering 1–2 acre homesites, lake access, and fully customizable floor plans. Designed for buyers seeking privacy, flexibility, and high-end construction, Eva Gardens delivers a tailored building experience in one of South Atlanta’s most desirable locations.

Learn More

For more information, event details, and available homesites, visit www.evagardenscustomhomes.com.

Follow along for updates and behind-the-scenes content:

Facebook: @evagardenscustomhomes

Instagram: @evagardenscustomhomes

To schedule a private consultation or learn more about building in Eva Gardens, contact:

Payton Peoples, Lead Agent

[email protected]

404-909-9951

770-252-2266

Joanna Sherer, Co-Listing Agent

[email protected]

678-372-2460

770-252-2266