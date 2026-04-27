First Lady Melania Trump Unveils New Beehive on South Lawn

First Lady Melania Trump announced the expansion of the White House honey program with the addition of a newly installed and fully functioning beehive on the South Lawn. Hand-crafted by a local artisan in the image of the White House, the beautiful, new hive will add two new bee colonies to the existing two colonies that already produce the signature White House honey.

The new hive is expected to increase annual honey production by an estimated 30 pounds, allowing for even greater use in preparing White House culinary dishes, serving as official gifts from the President and the First Lady, and supporting charitable donations of healthy foods to local food kitchens.

The installation will support the existing colonies in pollinating the nearby White House Kitchen Garden, Flower Cutting Garden, and vegetation on the National Mall. It will also serve as an educational feature, offering potential opportunities for visitors on the South Lawn to get a closer look at a working colony and learn about pollination and food production firsthand.

To watch an official video by the Office of the First Lady featuring the expanded beehive, click here.

Official White House Photo, Andrea Hanks

Additional Background:

The White House beekeeping program officially began in 2009 after White House Carpenter, Charlie Brandt, started beekeeping as a hobby on the complex a few years prior. Beekeeping has since become a lasting tradition on the South Grounds.

During peak summer months, the existing two hive populations can reach approximately 70,000 bees, driving production up to 200-225 pounds of honey in a productive year. It is estimated that this latest addition will allow peak production to increase, in time, to 230-255 pounds of honey or more.

The White House honey is known for its light clover and basswood flavor, with a subtle hint of citrus. It is used by Executive Residence chefs to sweeten teas, prepare salad dressings, and craft desserts.

The expansion, funded through the Trust for the National Mall, continues a legacy of stewardship across administrations—adding to the legacy of the Kitchen Garden, the Flower Cutting Garden, and other beekeeping efforts now supported by White House Chief Horticulturist, Dale Haney, and local apiarists. The new hive and its base were designed by the White House Executive Residence staff and hand-crafted by a local Virginia artisan.