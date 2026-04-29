Lawn Care App GreenPal Launches in Peachtree City

GreenPal, a digital lawn care marketplace often described as the “Uber for lawn care,” is launching its service in Peachtree City, Georgia.

The platform connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals through a competitive bidding model, allowing providers to compete for each property and helping homeowners find reliable, affordable lawn care services without the hassle of calling around for quotes.

Homeowners in Peachtree City can enter their address, lawn details, and preferred service date online. Local, pre-screened lawn care professionals review the property using Google aerial imagery and Google Street View, then submit competitive bids. Customers can compare pricing, read reviews, and select the provider that best fits their needs.

After each completed service, the lawn care professional uploads a time-stamped photo through the app so homeowners can confirm the work before payment is processed.

“We are excited to bring GreenPal to Peachtree City and help homeowners quickly find dependable, local lawn care professionals,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. “At the same time, we’re helping local lawn care providers grow their businesses by connecting them with new customers.”

GreenPal serves more than 1 million homeowners nationwide and works with over 70,000 lawn care professionals across more than 250 U.S. markets. The company is currently onboarding new service providers in the Peachtree City area ahead of peak season.

Homeowners can book lawn care services in Peachtree City here:

https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-peachtree-city-ga

Lawn care professionals interested in joining the platform can sign up here:

https://www.yourgreenpal.com/welcome-vendor

To view all areas where GreenPal operates, visit:

https://www.yourgreenpal.com/greenpal-service-area

For additional information or media inquiries, please visit https://www.yourgreenpal.com