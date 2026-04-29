Learning grows in Minter’s garden

The courtyard garden at Sara Harp Minter Elementary is in bloom thanks to students who love to get their hands dirty learning.

The courtyard garden features three garden beds. One bed is a Three Sisters Garden which follows the indigenous peoples method of growing corn, beans, and squash together and ties into the 4th grade curriculum. There is a pumpkin patch to show students the parts of a plant and how they can save the seeds to grow the next year. The seeds came from one of the displays from the fall pumpkin walk. The final bed is a “Georgia Grown” bed with peanuts and collards. Fifth grade students also planted zinnia seedlings in pots at the bus loop entrance.

The garden is an extension of the school media center’s seed library. Started two years ago with a grant from the Fayette Education Foundation, it is stocked with native Georgia seeds and growing information for students to take home. All grade levels get the chance to work in the garden and take seed starters home.

When classes visit the media center, they read about pollinators, parts of the plant, and gardens, then take their learning outside to the courtyard garden. They started seeds to sow in the garden with students in March during media time and transplanted the plants on the first of April.

Media specialist Amanda Lane loves helping classes see their hard work blossom.

“The students are so excited about watching them grow,” said Lane. “Our hope is to offer every student the opportunity to watch something grow at school and carry that knowledge home to grow their own plants. Media centers are learning hubs, so anything we can do to inspire students to want to take their learning outside the school is a lesson well-taught.”