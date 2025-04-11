Fayette Humane Society Swings into Action with the 2025 FORE THE PAWS Charity Golf Tournament

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 831 | Comments 0
A picture of a dog with a bandana that says "Adopt Me" on it.

Fayette Humane Society Swings into Action with the 2025 FORE THE PAWS Charity Golf Tournament

The Citizen
A picture of a dog with a bandana that says "Adopt Me" on it.
Share this Post
Views 831 | Comments 0

Mark your calendars for Fayette Humane Society’s 2025 FORE THE PAWS Charity Golf Tournament on May 2, at Flat Creek Country Club, Peachtree City, to celebrate the love of sports and animals.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with over 200 expected to participate in a spirited four-person scramble. At $150 per player, registration includes all the essentials for an unforgettable round on the course. And here’s the real treat—adoptable furry friends will be there to cheer you on and add some extra smiles to your day.

“Last year, we netted nearly $30,000 to help more than 1,600 animals,” said Kimberly Castaneda, co-chair of the event alongside Penny Molis. “This year, our goal is $40,000. With the move to Flat Creek Country Club, we’ve increased our player capacity by 50%, but achieving this milestone requires more community support through sponsors and volunteers.”

The Christian Swann Group continues its legacy as the presenting sponsor, setting the tone for a memorable event. However, there are still abundant opportunities for local businesses and individuals to make a difference. From tax-deductible sponsorships with valuable exposure to donations of raffle prizes or goody bag items, every contribution matters.

As always, 100% of the funds raised from this tournament will go directly to support vital veterinary services like spay-and-neuter programs, as well as lifesaving medical treatments and vaccinations for pets in foster care. For more information on the tournament, or to register and sponsor online, visit fayettehumane.org today.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

RELATED POSTS

Brooks

By The Citizen March 26, 2025

Town of Brooks Honors Fayette County Utility Coo...
Town of Brooks Honors Fayette County Utility Coo...

Community

By The Citizen March 19, 2025

Town of Tyrone Honors Fayette County Utility Coo...
Town of Tyrone Honors Fayette County Utility Coo...

Business

By Ellie White-Stevens March 11, 2025

Evidence stacks up that Trader Joe’s is co...
Evidence stacks up that Trader Joe’s is co...

Community

By The Citizen February 26, 2025

Town at Trilith to Host Inaugural ‘Be Well Shamr...
Town at Trilith to Host Inaugural ‘Be Well Shamr...

City

By Kim Learnard February 24, 2025

Peachtree City advances first slate of projects ...
Peachtree City advances first slate of projects ...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
image(37)
Scroll to Top