Fayette Humane Society Swings into Action with the 2025 FORE THE PAWS Charity Golf Tournament

Mark your calendars for Fayette Humane Society’s 2025 FORE THE PAWS Charity Golf Tournament on May 2, at Flat Creek Country Club, Peachtree City, to celebrate the love of sports and animals.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with over 200 expected to participate in a spirited four-person scramble. At $150 per player, registration includes all the essentials for an unforgettable round on the course. And here’s the real treat—adoptable furry friends will be there to cheer you on and add some extra smiles to your day.

“Last year, we netted nearly $30,000 to help more than 1,600 animals,” said Kimberly Castaneda, co-chair of the event alongside Penny Molis. “This year, our goal is $40,000. With the move to Flat Creek Country Club, we’ve increased our player capacity by 50%, but achieving this milestone requires more community support through sponsors and volunteers.”

The Christian Swann Group continues its legacy as the presenting sponsor, setting the tone for a memorable event. However, there are still abundant opportunities for local businesses and individuals to make a difference. From tax-deductible sponsorships with valuable exposure to donations of raffle prizes or goody bag items, every contribution matters.

As always, 100% of the funds raised from this tournament will go directly to support vital veterinary services like spay-and-neuter programs, as well as lifesaving medical treatments and vaccinations for pets in foster care. For more information on the tournament, or to register and sponsor online, visit fayettehumane.org today.