Fayette County Launches Summer Reading for All Ages

More than 200 participants filled the Fayette County Public Library for the official launch of the 2026 Summer Reading Program. Readers of all ages welcome a summer season filled with discovery, imagination, and learning. This year’s “Unearth a Story” theme encourages everyone to explore the joy of reading.

The highlight of the afternoon was the Kick-Off Celebration featuring Magician Arthur Atsma, whose energy and humor had kids gasping, giggling, and volunteering eagerly for on‑stage magic. Parents snapped photos, grandparents clapped along, and the library buzzed with that special kind of joy that only a shared community experience can create.

This kickoff marked the beginning of nearly two months of activities designed to inspire readers of all ages. From STEM projects and hands-on workshops to story times, educational programs, entertainment, and reading challenges, the Summer Reading Program promises fun for everyone—whether you’re a toddler discovering your first favorite book or an adult rediscovering the joy of reading.

The Summer Reading Program runs June 1–July 27, and registration is open now. Participants of all ages can sign up for the Beanstack Reading Challenges at fayettelibrary.beanstack.com/readers365. Every minute of reading brings the community closer together—one story at a time.

For a full schedule of events and program details, visit fayettecountyga.gov.