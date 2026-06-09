Smith & Davis Tent Sale By the Numbers: 18,000 Pairs of Shoes and Counting

More than 18,000 pairs of shoes, a 12,800-square-foot tent, nearly 100 workers, and four days of bargain hunting are just a few of the numbers behind the 82nd Smith & Davis Tent Sale, returning June 11–14 in Fayetteville.

For Tony Davis, co-owner of Smith & Davis and son of founder Ronald Davis, the sale has grown into one of the largest retail events of the summer.

“We’ve been doing this for 82 tent sales,” Davis said. “At least 18,000 pair of shoes” will be available this year.

Nearly doubling the store

The centerpiece of the sale is a massive 320-foot-by-40-foot tent covering 12,800 square feet.

Davis said the tent’s shopping area is nearly as large as the store’s retail shopping floor, effectively doubling the amount of merchandise customers can browse during the four-day event.

“So it’s humongous,” Davis said.

Additional merchandise will also be displayed outside the tent.

The event requires nearly 100 workers during opening days and utilizes the property’s 12 acres to accommodate parking, traffic flow, and customer safety.

“We’ll have close to 100 people working here,” Davis said.

Not just clearance merchandise

While many shoppers assume the Tent Sale consists entirely of leftover inventory, Davis said much of the merchandise comes directly from manufacturers looking to move overstock items, discontinued colors, or special editions.

“Now they call me, and they say, ‘We’ve got this stuff 40% off if you want to buy a considerable quantity,'” Davis said. “We’ll buy it 30 to 40% off, and then we’ll be able to sell it for 50% off, and we sell it in a weekend.”

As a result, shoppers often find merchandise they have never seen in the store before.

Davis pointed to examples such as special-edition versions of popular running shoes that were originally produced for events like the Boston Marathon or New York Marathon.

“It’s kind of like a treasure hunt,” he said.

Big savings throughout the tent

Everything in the tent is priced at 50% off the lowest ticketed price.

That includes athletic footwear, casual shoes, boots, sandals, apparel, swimwear, leggings, dresses, skirts, hats, belts, and accessories.

Because the discount is applied to the lowest marked price, many shoppers find savings that extend well beyond 50%. Some items have already been marked down before receiving the additional Tent Sale discount, creating opportunities for savings that can exceed 80% off original retail prices.

“There’ll be quite a few things that are $1 to $5,” Davis said.

A special bargain section known as the “Buck and Up Corral” will feature some of the sale’s deepest discounts.

When is it time for new shoes?

The sale also arrives at a time when many families are preparing for summer vacations, increased outdoor activity, and back-to-school shopping.

According to Davis, many people wear athletic shoes far longer than they should.

“The rule of thumb for running shoes is 500 miles,” he said.

For most people, that translates to replacing athletic shoes approximately every six to eight months, depending on how often they are worn. Body weight, activity level, and daily use all affect how quickly cushioning breaks down.

Fresh footwear can make a noticeable difference for travelers planning long days of walking.

“It definitely increases your enjoyment if your feet, back, and knees don’t hurt, because the last thing you want to be thinking about is your shoes when you’re on vacation,” Davis said. “Take care of that up front.”

Back-to-school bargains and shopping tips

Parents may also find opportunities to get ahead on back-to-school shopping while taking advantage of Tent Sale pricing.

“School’s coming back,” Davis said. “The summer is shorter every year, I think.”

The Tent Sale is organized by shoe size, making it easier for shoppers to browse large quantities of merchandise.

Women who wear a size 11 may want to shop early for the best selection. Davis said shoppers looking for a ladies’ size 11 will find “quite a few choices,” while customers shopping for more common sizes such as 8½ and 9 can expect fresh inventory throughout the event because those sizes are restocked daily.

“If you’re an 8 1/2, they won’t run out. I can’t even begin to put them all out the first day,” Davis said.

The event has developed a following that extends far beyond Fayette County.

Davis recalled a customer who regularly schedules trips from out of state around the Tent Sale.

“He said, ‘Every time y’all have the tent sale, I come down and visit my mom so I can go shop,'” Davis said.

For many shoppers, the Smith & Davis Tent Sale has become part tradition, part treasure hunt, and part opportunity to stock up on quality merchandise at substantial savings.

Tent Sale Details

Dates: June 11–14

Hours:

Thursday, June 11: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Friday, June 12: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Saturday, June 13: 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, June 14: Noon–6 p.m.

Smith & Davis notes that crowds often begin arriving before opening, and the tent may open slightly early as setup is completed.

Visit Smith & Davis

Smith & Davis is located at 1552 Highway 54 West in Fayetteville.

Whether you’re shopping for summer travel, replacing worn-out athletic shoes, getting a jump on back-to-school needs, or searching for an exceptional bargain, the 82nd Smith & Davis Tent Sale offers four days to explore thousands of items at significant savings.