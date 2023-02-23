March Library Events – Peachtree City Library

Early Voting for the Special Election

Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

February 27th – March 3rd

March 6th – March 10th

March 13th – March 17th

Saturdays, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

March 4th & March 11th

3rd Annual Junior Art Show

March 1st-31st, 2023 —Peachtree City Library:

The Peachtree City Library presents the 3rd Annual Junior Art Show! Throughout the month of March, artwork by talented artists ages 1-13 will be featured in the Children’s Department on the Storytime Room window.

Conversational Spanish:

Thursdays starting March 2nd, 2023, 6:00pm —Theater Room

Join the Peachtree City Library staff for conversational Spanish. Are you already learning Spanish? Come have a chat and practice your conversational skills. For ages 14+ and all skill levels. No previous experience necessary. This is a drop-in event, no registration required.

AARP Smart Driver Course:

Friday, March 3rd, 2023, 10:15am-4:45pm —Storytime Room

The AARP Smart Driver course teaches valuable defensive driving strategies and provides a refresher of the rules of the road. Plus, you may qualify for a multi-year automobile insurance discount by completing the course (check with your auto insurance agent for details). This event will be held in the Storytime Room. Cost: $20 for AARP members; $25 for Non-Members. Cash or check accepted on day of class.

Registration required. Register at https://peachtreecitylibrary.eventbrite.com.

Meet Your Matches: Intro to DNA Results Using Ancestry.com

Saturday, March 4th, 2023, 3:00pm —Readers & Writers Room

Learn the basics to understanding your DNA story and matches at Ancestry.com! Join Library Specialist Heather M. as she walks you through the Ancestry website, including an overview of ethnicity estimates, DNA matches, and some of Ancestry’s newest features to help you explore your family history. Access to Ancestry Library Edition is free to all PINES library cardholders within the building, but the library does not provide DNA test kits. This is a drop-in event, no registration required.

Assistive Technology Petting Zoo with Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled:

Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, 11:00am-3:00pm —Storytime Room

Come see the latest assistive technology available from the Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. GLS staff will be on hand to demonstrate assistive technology available for checkout. This is a drop-in event, no registration required.

Excel Intermediate Level: FUNctions and Formulas:

Tuesday, March 7th & Thursday, March 21st, 2023, 5:30pm —Readers & Writers Room

Two Sessions Available

Join Linda B. for an Excel Intermediate Level class. Participants must know how to use a computer, open and save an Excel file. The class with be using Excel 2016. If you have your own laptop, please bring it. Space is limited. Ages 18+.

Registration required. Register at https://peachtreecitylibrary.eventbrite.com.

Learn Korean:

Tuesdays starting March 7th, 2023, 6:00pm —Storytime Room

What is K-culture? It’s a term used to describe the phenomenal growth of Korean entertainment, food, music, movies, beauty, and fashion products that have become popular worldwide. Come learn the basics of the Korean language and enjoy this popular cultural trend. Hosted by Sunny V., this event is free and open to the public. No previous experience or registration required.

Fairy Tales Read & Find:

Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, 11:00am —Peachtree City Library Facebook Page

Join Peachtree City Library online on our Facebook page for Fairy Tales Read & Find with Lee St. John, OBie the Storytelling Dog’s mama. She will read a new fairy tale each month with a hidden objects coloring page. This month’s tale is Wizard of Oz. https://facebook.com/peachtreecitylibrary/

Adult Pick-Up Craft Week: Coffee Filter Flower/Wreath:

Week of Monday, March 13th, 2023 —Peachtree City Library Facebook Page

Pick up your craft kit and then tune in to the Peachtree City Library’s Facebook Page on Monday, March 13th to watch an instructional video on how to create your own super easy DIY craft. Library Assistant Susan C. will show you all the ins and outs of this super easy craft. Ages 18+. https://facebook.com/peachtreecitylibrary/

Lynn Cullen Book Talk & Signing:

Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, 11:00am —Peachtree City City Hall Council Chambers

In 1940s and ’50s America, polio is as dreaded as the atomic bomb. No one’s life is untouched by this disease that kills or paralyzes its victims, particularly children. Dorothy Horstmann wants the world to have a cure. Applying the same determination that lifted her from a humble background as the daughter of immigrants, to becoming a doctor–often the only woman in the room–she hunts down the monster where it lurks: in the blood. On site book sales will be available courtesy of Book Miser. This is a drop-in event, no registration required. This event will be held in person at Peachtree City City Hall Council Chambers.

Adult Sensory Storytime:

Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, 12:15pm —Readers & Writers Room

This 30-minute storytime and craft for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. This is a free, drop-in event and will be held in the Readers & Writers Room.

Maximize the College Campus Visit:

Thursday, March 16th, 2023, 6:00pm —Readers & Writers Room

Your college campus visit can be one of the most critical steps in your decision-making process for college. This workshop will discuss specific strategies for making the most of your time on campus. You’ll learn what questions to ask, who to talk to, and how to get a feel for the school’s atmosphere. This is a drop-in event, no registration required. One lucky attendee will win a FREE copy of Mark’s new book, HELP! My Teen Isn’t On Track To College.

Keeping You in Stitches:

Saturday, March 18th, 2023, 12:00pm —Readers & Writers Room

Join Linda B. as she instructs you on basic crochet stitches. Patterns will be provided. Ages 18+. This is a drop-in event, no registration required.

Tabletop Games for Adults:

Saturday, March 18th, 2023, 2:00pm-4:00pm—Storytime Room

Relax and have fun with tabletop games. Play our games or bring your own. This is a drop-in event, no registration required. Ages 18+. March games: Word Games.

What’s Jill Reading?:

Thursday, March, 23rd 2023, 8:30pm —Peachtree City Library Facebook LIVE

Join Library Director Jill P. on the Peachtree City Library Facebook Live Page each month to find out what she’s been reading. https://facebook.com/peachtreecitylibrary/

“Based on the Book” Film Series:

Friday, March 24th, 2023, 10:00am & 7:00pm —Theater Room

Join Peachtree City Library for a new film series “Based on the Book,” viewing films of new and classic titles. March’s film is Hologram for the King (2016). This free event will be held in the Theater Room on the lower level of the library. The 7pm session is an “after hours” event, please use the lower level entrance. Seating is limited.

Registration required. Register at https://peachtreecitylibrary.eventbrite.com.

Movie Matinee: Women’s History Month Screening:

Saturday, March 25th, 2023, 1:00pm —Theater Room

Join the Peachtree City Library for a screening of Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony. Bring a blanket, light refreshments will be provided. Held on the lower level of the library in the Theater Room. Seating limited. Registration Required. Register at https://peachtreecitylibrary.eventbrite.com

Cozy Talk Book Club:

Monday, March 27th, 2023, 10:00am —Readers & Writers Room

A monthly book club to discuss your next favorite Cozy Mystery read. March’s book pick is Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan C. Bradley. Limited copies available at the Circulation desk. This is a drop-in event, no registration required. Ages 18+.