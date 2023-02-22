Jacqueline (Jackie) Louise Claborn, 76, of Fayetteville, Ga.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Louise Claborn, 76, of Fayetteville passed away February 22, 2023, after battling multiple myeloma.

She stepped out of the battle and into the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, the heavenly hosts, and family and friends waiting there.

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 28, 1946, to the late Frank and Millie Phillips. Jackie graduated from Headland High School in 1964 and later graduated from Greenleaf Business School in Atlanta. She moved to Fayette County in 1978 with her family from East Point.

She was a faithful member at New Hope Baptist Church for 19 years and a dedicated member of Harp’s Crossing Baptist Church for the last 20+ years. Jackie was a loving wife, mother, and best friend to many. She had a heart of service that was demonstrated through laughter and food. Jackie brightened every room she entered.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary Claborn; her son, Dell (Shannon) Claborn of Marietta; her daughter, Christi (James) Cool of Hoschton; her brothers Ron (Donna) Phillips of Tunnel Hill and Rick (Donna) King of Huntsville, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Harp’s Crossing Baptist Church, Fayetteville with Rev. Dennis Watson and Rev. Ike Reighard officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. A brief graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Haynes Creek Church Cemetery, 3995 Rosebud Rd, Loganville, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Harp’s Crossing Christian Academy.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com