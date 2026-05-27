McIntosh’s Hoti, Nizker place 4th at International Science and Engineering Fair

McIntosh High’s Sara Hoti and Zack Nizker placed 4th at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

Hoti and Nizker, both rising seniors, are only the 4th team in Fayette County history to place at ISEF. Their project title was “Alleviating Anxiety Utilizing a Passiflora incarnata Derived Flavonoid Gum.” They developed, and tested for quality, a natural anxiety-relief gum using passionflower-derived compounds. They used a computer software called ImageJ and implemented the use of chemical spectrophotometry to create their own process for validating chemical stability and dosage consistency during production, essentially building a custom pharmaceutical-style quality control method.

“What really stood out to me was not just the gum itself, but the research creativity behind it,” said McIntosh High STEM coordinator Seth Bishop. “They did not just follow a lab procedure, they designed one. I’m really proud of what they accomplished.”

The accomplishment represents years of dedication, innovation, and perseverance. To reach the international stage, students must first earn top honors through multiple levels of competition, progressing from local and regional fairs to state competition before qualifying for ISEF. There, Hoti and Nizker competed against many outstanding projects representing more than 60 countries from around the world.

The duo will also represent our community at the K-12 Invention Convention U.S. Nationals this June, continuing an already incredible season of research, invention, and innovation.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work, creativity, and professionalism they demonstrated while representing our school, county, and community on the global stage,” said Bishop.