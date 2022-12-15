Santa, with the help of Fayette Senior Services (FSS) and generous community supporters, spread the Christmas spirit early this holiday season! Through their annual Hope for the Holidays initiative, FSS organized, collected, and delivered gifts to seniors in need around Fayette County this past week.

During this annual holiday initiative, community partners and individual citizens provide gifts to ensure that seniors experience a special Christmas season. This year, the FSS elves worked diligently to gather a list of Christmas wishes from 83 senior citizens who may not otherwise have received gifts this season. A total of 246 gifts and 48 fruit bags will be delivered to those participating in the program. An estimate of over $6,800 in value of gifts and fruit were donated by community members who generously provided more than a gift, but the feeling of love and hope for those who don’t always have something to unwrap on Christmas morning.

“I want to thank you so much for my beautiful and useful gifts. The aid me in my daily life with accent on quality and comfort. I’m so fortunate to be able to receive these and want to thank those donating,” expressed one receiving client.

“I appreciate this Santa bag so much, it is more than I ever expected and is just so awesome! I feel so loved and excited to have something to open on Christmas morning!” shared another client.

Popular wishes included sweaters, robes, jeans, socks, shoes, sheets, towels, electric blankets, treats for their pets, delicacies for themselves, and tabletop Christmas trees with decorations. In addition to their gift wishes being filled, those involved also received a bag of fresh fruits and snacks to enjoy! This year’s Hope for the Holidays program is sponsored by Mowell Funeral Home and Kaiser Permanente.

For the tenth consecutive year, FSS has played a role in assuring seniors have a gift for the holidays through Hope for the Holidays initiative. After the needs of individual seniors are assessed and wishes are submitted, a team puts together a list for “Santa.” The Christmas trees go up, full of ornaments indicating requested presents/needs. Members of the community retrieve ornaments and take off shopping in order to brighten the holiday season for so many.

Once presents are returned, Fayette Senior Services and a team of volunteers wrap and organize everything received. With the support of many of Santa’s elves, Fayette Senior Services delivers not only gifts, but the feeling of hope and love this Christmas season!

About Fayette Senior Services

For more than four decades, FSS has been making a meaningful difference in the social, emotional, and physical well-being of adults age 50 and better in our community. FSS provides a variety of essential services to the community such as Meals on Wheels, Transportation, Information & Referral Assistance, Care Management, In-Home Personal Care, Adult Day Care, Home Repair, and Ani-Meals. FSS’ Life Enrichment center offers a range of social, leisure, travel, and fitness activities in both Fayetteville and Peachtree City and also hosts the award-winning Ultimate Café.

For more information about Fayette Senior Services, visit www.fayss.org or call 770-461-0813.