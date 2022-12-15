Elizabeth (Betty) Duncan Janes, 87, of Fayetteville, Ga.

Elizabeth (Betty) Duncan Janes, 87, of Fayetteville, Georgia passed away December 11, 2022.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Durwood and Virginia West Duncan. Elizabeth earned an Associates Degree from the University of Cincinnati. She worked as an interior designer, a painter and painting teacher. She was self-employed as a painting teacher at “Painting by Betty.” Elizabeth also worked as a volunteer through her church, Morrow Presbyterian Church, Morrow, Georgia, as well as delivered meals through the “Meals on Wheels”program.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son David Berl.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Thomas Plemon Janes; daughter, Linda (Ron) Krebs, Laura (Richard) Renk; stepson, Tom Janes; stepdaughters, Laurie (Bill) Blair, Lee (Tom) Cashman; grandchildren, Brian, Kevin, Dan, Jack, Allison, Melissa, John, Matthew, Tommy, James, Jeff, Paul Wesley; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Georgia.