Mr. Joseph Howell Holden, Jr., age 75 of Fayetteville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Holden was born in January 31, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph H. Holden, Sr., and Evelyn Hammack Holden; his wife, Charlene Herndon Holden; a brother, Don Holden.

Mr. Holden was employed by Brake-O for 40 years and was a Vice President during his career with the company. He loved his family and tinkering with things in his spare time.

He is survived by his daughter and her fiance, Lisa Tootle and Ricky Pace; son and daughter in law, Joey and Kim Holden; grandchildren, Amber and Josh Parker, Howie Holden, Lance Holden, Kristen Tootle, Tanner Pace; great grandchildren, Kymbrel Holden, Tate Holden, Kailiegh Wydeman; brothers, Bob and Margaret Holden, Tom Holden, Ron Holden, Rodney Holden; Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation a memorial service will be conducted in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Joseph Howell Holden, Jr. by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories and to live stream the memorial service.