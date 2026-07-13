Savor the Flavors of Fayetteville: Taste of Trilith Rescheduled for Aug. 15

Summer celebration features local chefs, artisan experiences and lakeside fireworks finale

Fayetteville, Ga. (July 7, 2026) – After being postponed due to inclement weather, the Town at Trilith announced one of its signature events, the Taste of Trilith, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, from 5 to 10 p.m. Back for its second year, the celebration invites guests to experience an evening of local cuisine, live entertainment and fireworks in the heart of Trilith’s Town Centre.

Following a successful debut, this year’s event features an expanded lineup of restaurants and experiences. Participating food purveyors include CT Cantina and Taqueria, Enzo Steakhouse and Bar, Barleygarden, Amici Italian Cafe, Nourish and Bloom, Scholar and Scribe, Greystone Local Eatery, Woodstone Bakery and Cafe, Honeysuckle Gelato, Prologue and Fairway Social.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample a diverse range of offerings, from premium steakhouse bites and elevated Mexican fare to artisan pizza, fresh-baked goods and small-batch gelato, while exploring Trilith’s distinctive mix of restaurants, shops and creative businesses. The event will also spotlight local artisans and include music and dancing throughout the evening, culminating in a lakeside fireworks display over Trilith Lake at 9:30 p.m.

“Taste of Trilith has quickly become a cornerstone event for our community,” said Elizabeth Moghal, event manager for the Town at Trilith. “This year, we’re building on that momentum with more culinary partners, more entertainment and more opportunities for guests to discover everything that makes Trilith a dynamic place to gather, dine and connect.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Saturday, Aug. 15 Time: 5 to 10 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over Trilith Lake)

5 to 10 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over Trilith Lake) Location: The Town at Trilith — 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville, Ga. 30214-4624

The Town at Trilith — 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville, Ga. 30214-4624 Admission: $10

$10 Tasting Tickets: 6 for $20 for tastings at participating restaurants

6 for $20 for tastings at participating restaurants VIP Area: $125 per person (includes VIP parking, exclusive lounge seating, elevated food offerings, three drink tickets, six taste of Trilith tasting tickets and more perks.)

Proceeds from the Taste of Trilith will benefit Alō Farms Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving access to fresh, nutritious food for individuals and families facing food insecurity.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Taste of Trilith’s event page.

###

About Town at Trilith

The Town at Trilith is a 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use project located in south metro Atlanta, Georgia, adjacent to Trilith Studios. Envisioned as a gathering place for creatives, artists, storytellers and makers, this European-inspired community will include 750 single-family homes, 600 multi-family lofts, 300 hotel rooms and 270,000 square feet of remarkable restaurants, retail, office and commercial space. The residential neighborhoods at Trilith comprise the largest geothermal community in the United States, with 51% of the development dedicated to green space that is currently home to more than 1,000 trees. Upon completion, residents will have access to 15 miles of nature trails, 54 acres of forest, 19 superbly landscaped parks and one of the most sophisticated and welcoming dog parks in the world. For more information about Trilith, please visit www.trilith.com.