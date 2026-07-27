GreekFest Fayette Returning Saturday August 22

The 20th Annual GreekFest Fayette returns to Trilith on Saturday, August 22, bringing an evening of authentic Greek cuisine, live music, traditional dancing, and warm hospitality to the community. Hosted by St. Christopher Hellenic Orthodox Church at The Town Stage, the festival has grown from its beginnings in 2006 into one of Fayette County’s most anticipated annual events.

Guests will enjoy handcrafted Greek favorites, including spanakopita, tiropita, Greek potatoes, baklava, and other traditional specialties prepared by parishioners, with dinner items provided by Broadway Diner. Live entertainment by Nick Trivelas & The Aegeans and performances by Greek dancers from Atlanta’s Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral will keep the celebration lively throughout the evening.

Businesses and organizations are also invited to become GreekFest sponsors. Each year, the festival welcomes hundreds of guests, offering sponsors a valuable opportunity to connect with a diverse, engaged audience while supporting a beloved community event. Sponsors receive recognition through the event, website, and social media, providing meaningful visibility while helping make GreekFest possible.

Beyond celebrating Greek culture, GreekFest Fayette is a fundraiser supporting St. Christopher’s building fund, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and charitable organizations. After selling out the past two years, organizers encourage guests to purchase tickets early for this unique evening of food, music, dancing, and community spirit—bringing the best of Greece to Fayette County, no passport required.

To learn more about GreekFest, how to be a sponsor, and purchase tickets, visit www.greekfestfayette.com