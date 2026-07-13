Peachtree City Council Talks Trash: One-Hauler Proposal Could Add Yard Waste Pickup

For the first time in its history, Peachtree City is exploring whether to replace its current three-hauler residential trash system with a single citywide provider—a proposal city officials say could stabilize prices, reduce truck traffic, curb illegal dumping, and potentially add curbside yard waste pickup for residents.

The discussion, held during the July 9 City Council meeting, stopped short of any decision. Instead, council directed staff to continue gathering information and invite Amwaste—the highest-rated proposer—to an August work session to answer questions before any vote is considered.

“We had a great discussion with a lot of citizen input,” Mayor Kim Learnard said after the meeting. “We have more to talk about, and I look forward to the next opportunity when we will bring in what looks like the best vendor and discuss more of the details about how this curbside hauling model would look.”

Why council is exploring the idea

Interim Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director Jonathan Miller told council the city issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a single contractor to serve approximately 13,700 households. Rather than selecting the lowest price alone, proposals were evaluated on customer service, operational plans, experience, recycling performance, fleet capabilities, contract terms, and cost, with price accounting for just 30% of the overall score.

Six companies responded: Amwaste, GFL, Republic Services, Red Oak, Ryland, and Waste Pro.

Amwaste received the highest overall evaluation score in all three service options presented to council. Miller noted that while Amwaste ranked first overall, it was not the lowest bidder, underscoring that the evaluation emphasized service quality as well as price.

Miller also told council that Amwaste is the exclusive residential trash and recycling provider for nearby Newnan. Mayor Kim Learnard suggested inviting the company to a future work session so residents can learn more about its operations and ask questions before any decision is made.

One provider—and one level of service—for everyone

If council ultimately moves forward with a citywide contract, every Peachtree City household would be required to use the selected provider. Unlike the current system, where residents choose among three franchised trash companies—or choose not to subscribe at all—everyone would receive the same level of service selected by the city.

Under the current proposal, whichever option the City Council ultimately selects would apply citywide. Residents would not be able to choose different service levels for individual homes.

Council reviewed three possible service levels:

Option 1: Weekly trash collection and weekly recycling for $63.45 per quarter.

Option 2: Weekly trash and recycling, plus biweekly yard waste collection and curbside limb pickup for $75 per quarter.

Option 3: Everything in Option 2, plus regular bulk-item pickup for $85.56 per quarter.

Could residents save money?

An informal survey conducted by Keep Peachtree City Beautiful found that 93% of the 191 respondents currently pay more than $64 per quarter for trash service, while 56% pay more than $86 per quarter. Although staff cautioned the survey was not scientific, they said the results suggest many residents could receive additional services—particularly yard debris pickup—for about what they already pay or, in some cases, less.

Staff also negotiated with vendors after the RFP process. Amwaste said it would hold its pricing for the first three years unless diesel fuel exceeds $5.50 per gallon. After that, annual increases would remain subject to the contract’s pricing provisions.

Why require everyone to participate?

A major reason council began discussing a citywide system is that officials estimate approximately 1,400 households—about 10% of the city’s residences—currently do not subscribe to residential trash service.

Mayor Learnard said city staff routinely finds household garbage discarded in public trash cans and along cart paths, shifting cleanup costs onto taxpayers.

“We know nobody produces zero trash,” Learnard said during the meeting.

Councilman Clint Holland said requiring every household to participate would help ensure everyone contributes to the cost of residential trash collection.

“You’re actually paying for those people who don’t take a trash hauler,” Holland said. “I’m really glad that we’re going to be including everybody.”

Councilman Michael Polacek said another major motivation is finding a practical alternative for disposing of yard debris following Peachtree City’s burn ban.

“One of the best parts is talking to citizens about local issues that are impacting the quality of life in your city,” Polacek said. “When I would go door knock and bring up an idea to do yard debris pickup, the majority of folks are very excited about it.”

After the meeting, Learnard said yard waste was the issue residents discussed most.

“We will be looking at options that include yard debris because that was the strongest feedback we received from our citizens,” she said.

City officials also said a single-hauler system could reduce the number of garbage trucks traveling through neighborhoods, strengthen customer service through enforceable contract standards, and provide a more consistent level of service across the city.

Residents voice questions and concerns

Several residents urged council to proceed cautiously, with many objecting to replacing consumer choice with a single provider.

James Clifton argued that limiting residents to one mandatory service represented an unnecessary expansion of government authority.

Jane Trammell echoed those concerns.

“I want to be able to choose who I want,” Trammell told council. “I do not want five people or six people making that decision for me.”

Not all public comments opposed the proposal. Braelinn Village resident Valerie Alexander encouraged council to continue studying the issue before making a decision. She asked whether competing companies should have an opportunity to revise their proposals, whether reducing the number of garbage trucks could provide environmental and road maintenance benefits, and how the city would determine which service option to select.

“The cost of destroying our environment is maybe hidden, but it doesn’t not exist,” Alexander told council. “I think the people of Peachtree City are smart enough to see it and to understand that.”

Others questioned how a citywide system would serve residents with large wooded properties.

Randy Hough, a Peachtree City resident who lives on more than three acres off Spear Road, said standard curbside yard waste collection would not address the amount of tree debris generated on larger lots.

“You didn’t think of us,” Hough said. “It’s not going to work.”

Additional questions centered on future price increases, whether residents could opt out if they already dispose of trash through a business, environmental impacts, and Amwaste’s track record serving other communities.

Several residents also asked for more details about recycling, including what materials would be accepted and how recyclable materials are processed.

What happens next?

Council members emphasized repeatedly that no decision was made during the July 9 meeting.

Instead, council directed staff to invite Amwaste—the exclusive residential trash and recycling provider for nearby Newnan—to answer questions about customer service, recycling, yard debris collection, pricing, and how a citywide system would operate, likely during the Aug. 6 work session. City Manager Justin Strickland told council no vote would be requested at that meeting.

Residents who want to weigh in on the proposal are encouraged to contact their City Council members or attend the Aug. 20 City Council meeting to share their views before any final decision is made.