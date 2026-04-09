Get Ready for a Good Time – Taste of Senoia is April 26th.

The 2026 Taste of Senoia, hosted since 2010 by the Senoia Optimist Club, is set for Sunday, April 26, from 1-4 p.m. The menu for all of the 19 restaurants and 5 food trucks (up from a total of 17 last year) is now being finalized, and it should be tremendous!

A great raffle! In addition to all of the delicious “tastes”, you can purchase premier raffle tickets for a 7-day stay at the Emerald Grande Resort in Destin, Florida, June 19-26, 2026. The 3-bedroom resort will accommodate up to 8 people, and the value of the getaway is $6,600. Tickets are $50 each and only 300 will be sold. The drawing will be near 4:00 p.m. in the Masonic Lodge on April 26, and you do NOT have to be present to win.

Buy tickets online! Again this year, you can avoid the lines to purchase “taste” tickets AND premier raffle tickets by purchasing online now at https://optimistclubofsenoia.org/taste-of-senoia/. The last day to order online will be Friday, April 24. There will be a “Will Call” table and tent set up outside the Senoia Masonic Lodge around 12:30 p.m. for you to pick up your food tickets that were bought in advance. When you purchase premier raffle tickets online, you will receive an email with a picture of the raffle ticket(s) you bought.

If you want to wait and buy tickets at the Taste of Senoia (April 26), that’s fine. Naturally, if you buy in advance and decide you need more tickets the day of the event (as long as we don’t run out of tickets), we’ll be happy to help you.

Gifts you can win! In addition to the food and the premier raffle, there will also be numerous raffle / silent auction items that you can bid on inside the Senoia Masonic Lodge (19 Main Street).

For those buying tickets the day of the big event, the ticket sales locations are planned to be the same as previous years:

Inside the Senoia Masonic Lodge (19 Main Street) Outside of the Farmers’ Market (40 Travis Street) The tent near City Hall (80 Main Street).

As in previous years, there will be entertainment set up at the courtyard below the Masonic Lodge (Captain Ron & The Pirate) and at the Senoia Farmers’ Market (Tim McGee). You are encouraged to enjoy the music, and let the performers know that you appreciate them.

To those who may be new to the Taste of Senoia, you can purchase food tickets for $1 each. Information will soon be available on the Facebook page of the “Senoia Optimist Club” and will be provided that day regarding what each restaurant is serving and how many tickets each item will cost, so you can determine how many tickets you’ll want to purchase. You won’t want to go home hungry!

Take your tickets to the participating establishments and use them to get their delicious tastes for the event. The restaurants determine what they will serve and the number of tickets required for each item.

For more / updated information, you are encouraged to follow the club’s Facebook page (“Senoia Optimist Club”) or email the club at [email protected].

We sincerely appreciate all of the restaurants and food trucks that participate, and we also thank the many businesses / individuals who donate items for our silent auctions. Thanks, too, to our club members and volunteers who help in so many ways. Finally, we thank our many customers who come to the event and enjoy the food, the silent auctions, and the raffle, while also enjoying the overall experience in Senoia.

Funds raised will be used in supporting numerous youth-oriented projects, including scholarships, that the Senoia Optimist Club undertakes each year.

Make your plans to attend the 2026 Taste of Senoia on Sunday, April 26, from 1-4 p.m., rain or shine. We’ll look forward to seeing you there in beautiful downtown Senoia!