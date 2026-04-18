Peachtree City Greenlights ‘Sip and Stroll’ District at The Avenue

Parents grabbing a beer to go while walking their kids to ice cream, or couples sipping wine as they browse shops while waiting for a table—those everyday scenes could soon become part of the experience at The Avenue, in Peachtree City.

City Council approved a new Entertainment District ordinance April 16 in a 3–2 vote, opening the door for designated commercial areas to allow outdoor alcohol consumption under controlled conditions.

Councilman Michael Polacek, Mayor Kim Learnard, and Councilman Clint Holland voted in favor of the amendment, while Councilmembers Laura Johnson and Suzanne Brown opposed.

The ordinance amends the city’s alcohol code to allow qualifying developments to apply for designation as an Entertainment District. If approved, patrons will be permitted to carry alcoholic beverages outdoors within clearly marked boundaries in a “sip and stroll” environment.

How the ordinance works

The new designation is not automatic. Property owners or management groups must apply and receive City Council approval before operating as an Entertainment District.

The policy includes requirements for multiple licensed establishments, defined pedestrian areas, and ongoing oversight. It also mandates rules such as approved containers, clear signage, and restrictions on taking alcohol outside district boundaries.

Mayor Kim Learnard said the change builds on practices already familiar to the city.

“Peachtree City has successfully allowed open containers during special events, and this update builds on that model with more structure,” Learnard said.

City officials plan to monitor the program through the end of the year to evaluate how it functions in practice.

The Avenue expected to apply first

The Avenue Peachtree City is expected to be the first — and currently only — location to qualify under the ordinance.

Kelly Page Lawrence, marketing manager for The Avenue, said the development plans to apply soon.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to be able to bring an entertainment district to Peachtree City,” Lawrence said. “We will be applying for the license, and hopefully we will be approved at our next city council meeting.”

If approved, the license would allow participating restaurants to serve drinks in approved containers that customers can carry throughout the shopping center.

“So instead of just waiting for our events, like First Friday, if you’re out at The Avenue, you’ll be able to do that,” Lawrence said. “Instead of just being strictly on a patio, you’ll be able to stroll the center.”

The Avenue already operates under a similar model during special events, which Lawrence said helped demonstrate how the concept could work on a larger scale.

“So really this is just an expansion of the license that we currently hold,” she said.

Participating businesses would be required to use clearly marked plastic containers identifying where the drink was purchased, and the district would include defined boundaries and signage to guide visitors.

From proposal to policy

Polacek said the idea originated before he took office, when The Avenue approached the city. Council revisited the concept after the election, reviewing data and consulting with public safety officials.

“We took it back up recently and looked at the data, talked to our public safety officials, and worked with The Avenue, and really decided that it was a responsible step forward to test this out as a pilot program,” Polacek said.

The ordinance is structured as a 12-month pilot for The Avenue, allowing the city to evaluate impacts before considering expansion.

Polacek said research from other cities and input from local law enforcement helped shape his support.

“My most important endorsement of this is our chief of police, who had a similar policy implemented when she served up in Sewanee, and she had no concern about that being implemented here at The Avenue,” he said.

Balancing growth and community character

Supporters framed the ordinance as both an economic development tool and a way to enhance community gathering spaces.

“I campaigned on attracting the next generation of families and businesses, and this is a good faith effort to keep that promise,” Polacek said. “A healthy business community is a healthy city.”

He added that the policy is intended to encourage people to spend more time in local shopping areas.

“We know that the longer folks stay in a place, the more money that is spent,” Polacek said. “It’s not only the restaurants that will benefit from this, but also some of the retail shops.”

Lawrence echoed that vision, describing the district as a way to create a more connected, social environment.

“I think the idea behind this really is to modernize the area a bit,” she said. “We have such a great community in Peachtree City, and there’s a lot of young families and folks that just want to be able to get out and relax.”

She said the change could help create a “downtown feel” that Peachtree City currently lacks, while still maintaining a safe, family-oriented atmosphere.

What comes next

Council’s vote does not immediately allow open-container use. The Avenue must first submit a formal application, including a map defining district boundaries and operational details.

Polacek emphasized that point.

“Just because we approve this doesn’t mean folks can go do this tomorrow,” he said. “The Avenue still has to come forward with their formal application.”

If approved, the district could begin operating later this year, with city officials monitoring its performance before making any long-term decisions.

For now, leaders say the ordinance represents a measured step — testing whether a more flexible, social retail environment fits within Peachtree City’s long-standing community model.