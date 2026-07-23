Scud Runner Tickets Now Available for New Speakeasy Experience at CAF Airbase Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, GA – (July 22, 2026) – Visit Peachtree City invites guests to experience CAF Airbase Georgia in a completely new way with the debut of Scud Runner, an after-dinner speakeasy set among historic World War II aircraft.

Taking place on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., Scud Runner transforms the Airbase’s hangar into a warm, candlelit gathering space where guests will enjoy curated tastings from Georgia wineries and distilleries, live blues music, and an atmosphere inspired by aviation history.

The evening begins with a hidden entrance before guests step into a low-lit hangar featuring historic warbirds, candlelit tables, and a live performance by Cannonball Red & The Head Hunters. Representatives from participating wineries and distilleries will be present throughout the evening to share their knowledge and guide guests through curated tastings.

The event’s name comes from the aviation term “scud running,” the dangerous practice of flying low beneath the cloud ceiling to remain in visual conditions. This is a nod to the rich aviation heritage of CAF Airbase Georgia and Atlanta Regional Airport–Falcon Field.

“Scud Runner is unlike anything we’ve hosted before,” said Tyler Runyon, Destination and Economic Development Director. “By combining Georgia-made wineries and distilleries, live blues music, and the incredible setting of Airbase Georgia, we are creating an experience that gives people a new way to connect with one of Peachtree City’s most unique attractions.”

Designed as an intimate gathering, attendance is intentionally limited to encourage conversation and create a distinctive atmosphere.

General admission tickets are $120, with a hotel package also available that includes two event tickets, accommodations at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, transportation to and from the venue, and breakfast the following morning.

Scud Runner is for guests 21 and older. Organizers encourage the use of rideshare services or designated drivers.

Tickets are available now at Freshtix.com:

freshtix.com/events/scud-runner.



Event Details

Title: Scud Runner

Date: August 14, 2026

Location: CAF Airbase Georgia | 1200 Echo Court | Peachtree City, GA 30269

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About Visit Peachtree City

Visit Peachtree City is a not-for-profit organization [501(c)(6)]. The mission of Visit Peachtree City is to promote and market Peachtree City as a premier destination, increase hotel utilization, and support conventions, leisure travelers, and visitors while enhancing economic impact for the community. For more information, go to visitpeachtreecity.com.