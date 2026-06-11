Stay Cool at Night Market, Courtesy of Reese Services

The Citizen
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Stay Cool at Night Market, Courtesy of Reese Services

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 275 | Comments 0

Reese Services is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of Night Market — coming to Shamrock Park in Tyrone, GA on Friday, June 12th with live music, food trucks, and a whole lot of community fun.

“We’re not just a business in this community — we’re part of it. Night Market is exactly the kind of event we love to support, and we can’t wait to meet everyone out there.”

— Nathan Reese, President, Reese Services

The Coolest Spot at Night Market 

Enjoy the warm summer evening at Shamrock Park, and when you’re ready for a break, head over to the Reese Services tent. As Presenting Sponsor, Reese Services is hosting an air-conditioned tent — a cool, comfortable spot to recharge while enjoying the food, music, and vendors Night Market has to offer.

Who Is Reese Services?

Behind Reese Services is a team of real people who care about the communities they serve. Stop by their tent, introduce yourself, and find out firsthand why so many Tyrone families trust them to keep their homes comfortable year-round.

Learn more at reesehvac.com 

Mark Your Calendar 

Night Market – Tyrone Shamrock Park · Tyrone, GA Friday, June 12, 2026 · 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Free admission — always. 

Come for the community, stay for the artisans, live music, and good eats — and make sure you stop by the Reese Services tent to recharge. See you there!

The Citizen

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