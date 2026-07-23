Plant Yourself at Southside Theatre Guild

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Will Grow on You

Nothing good happens on Skid Row, or to Seymour Krelborn, an employee at Mushnik’s Flower Shop until a mysterious little plant appears and changes everything.

Seymour names the plant “Audrey II” after his co-worker and crush—but soon learns the plant has a taste for blood. As Audrey II grows, so does Seymour’s fame, bringing fortune to the struggling flower shop. But the plant’s appetite becomes insatiable—and deadly. With a doo-wop and Motown-inspired score by the legendary Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, this sci-fi horror-comedy blends campy thrills with genuine heart and biting satire. It’s outrageous, unforgettable, and a little… carnivorous.

“This musical has truly stood the test of time,” said Jared Wright, directing the show with Katherine Coyne. “It built a cult following off Broadway, then on Broadway, and the silver screen. Our cast jumped at the chance to do the show and brings an infectious energy to the stage each night. The audience is going to be laughing all night and tapping their toes for days to come.”

Wright also thanked Snellville Performing Arts for use of their puppets and additional props for this production.

“Little Shop of Horrors” runs Thursdays through Sundays, July 23 through Aug. 2 at Southside Theatre Guild (20 W. Campbellton St) in Fairburn, Ga.. Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday, Aug. 1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 and Sundays, July 26 and Aug. 2. Tickets are $21 for adults and $13 for children under the age of 12. Tickets are available at www.stgplays.com.