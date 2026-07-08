Night Market Returns to Peachtree City’s Drake Field on Friday, July 10

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Night Market, the open-air evening market, returns to Drake Field in Peachtree City this Friday, July 10, from 5 to 10 p.m. The free-to-attend event invites families, friends, and neighbors to spend the evening supporting local businesses and enjoying everything the market has to offer.

Founded by Jason Bass, Night Market was created to give the community a place to gather while shining a spotlight on the region’s small businesses, makers, and entrepreneurs. Each market brings together a curated lineup of local vendors and live entertainment in a warm, welcoming atmosphere that has become a favorite tradition in Fayette County.

The July 10 market will feature seven food trucks, beverage vendors, dessert and snack makers, local artisans, and young entrepreneurs, alongside live music throughout the evening. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, settle in, and stay awhile as Drake Field comes alive with twinkling lights and community spirit.

“Night Market is about more than shopping – it’s about creating a space where our community can come together, discover something new, and support the local businesses that make this area special. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Drake Field.” said Jason Bass, founder of Night Market.

A highlight of the event is its support for local young entrepreneurs, who are given the opportunity to share their products, build confidence, and connect with the community. Paid parking at the event benefits The Foundry Academy, adding one more way for attendees to give back while they enjoy the evening.

Night Market is made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, led by presenting sponsor Land Rover South Atlanta and live music sponsor Trojan Battery Company, along with a host of community sponsors who help create opportunities for local businesses, artists, musicians, and entrepreneurs to connect with the community.

Additional 2026 Peachtree City dates include October 2 and November 6. For more information, vendor applications, and parking details, visit nightmarketllc.com.

Event Details

What: Night Market – open-air evening market

When: Friday, July 10, 2026, 5–10 p.m.

Where: Drake Field, Peachtree City, GA

Cost: Free to attend

Website: nightmarketllc.com

Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor: Land Rover South Atlanta

Live Music Sponsor: Trojan Battery Company

Community Sponsors: Golf Rider, Status Plaspace, Joy Event Rentals, The Curious Pig, Renewal by Andersen, M&R Print Solutions, Buffalo Rock, Michael Stuart Productions, Jason Hunter Design, Southeastern Sanitation, Pedego Peachtree City, Road Ready Production Resources, The Citizen

About Night Market

Night Market is an open-air evening market held at Drake Field in Peachtree City, with select dates throughout the year, plus a newer location at Shamrock Park in Tyrone. Rooted in connection and a love of local, Night Market’s mission is to create memorable experiences that celebrate the people and small businesses that make the community thrive.