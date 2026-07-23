Letter to the Editor: Peachtree City Trash Large Trucks No Good for Our Neighborhood

Dear Mayor Learnard and City Council Members,

When proposing a citywide trash provider, the effect of large collection trucks on streets needs to be considered. Because of arrangements made between the builder and the city, Village Park is one of a number of communities that have private streets. The residents pay to have the streets repaved.

Village Park streets were repaved in 2022 at a cost of $210,000. Money was set aside each month and the paving was accomplished without a special assessment. The work should last 20-25 years and the best estimate for next repaving approaches $500,000. Again, the community association has a savings budget that should prevent the need for a special assessment. Large trucks regularly driving through our community would change that.

The contract Village Park has with the current trash service specifies that small collection trucks must be used. Large trucks reduce the life expectancy of the streets by 5-7 years, shortening the lifespan and cost homeowners’ tens of thousands of dollars.

The quarterly cost estimate to homeowners for city wide trash collection is about the same we are currently paying but the cost of having large collection trucks on our streets would be substantial. Village Park is very happy with our current arrangement and strongly opposes PTC pursuing trash service for the entire city.

Sincerely,

Kathryn Bailey

Treasurer

Village Park Community Association

Peachtree City