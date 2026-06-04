AT&T, Compudopt Provide 50 Laptops to AVPRIDE

AT&T* and Compudopt provided AVPRIDE 50 refurbished laptops today to distribute to Fayetteville students and families.

The computers, funded by an AT&T investment, were given to AVPRIDE to distribute to Fayette County youth to help them thrive in today’s world.

“At AVPRIDE, we believe every young person deserves the opportunity to grow into a resilient, successful, and contributing leader. This laptop donation from AT&T helps us bring that mission to life by equipping youth with the digital tools that support education, skills training and bright futures,” said Keysha Greene, Executive Director, AVPRIDE. “We appreciate AT&T’s collaboration and the positive impact it will have on youth and families we serve.”

“When we invest in young people, we invest in the future of our community. AT&T’s support of AVPRIDE strengthens its work to help youth succeed in the classroom and beyond,” said Leonardo McClarty, President and CEO, Fayette Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great example of how partnership and community investment can create lasting value in Fayette County.”

This effort is part of AT&T’s initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. AT&T is committing $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected to high-speed internet by 2030.

“At AT&T, we believe connectivity can open doors to greater opportunity for individuals, families and communities. We’re proud to continue investing in Fayette County by working alongside AVPRIDE, whose work helps connect local youth with the resources they need to thrive,” said Colin Martin, Regional Director of External Affairs, AT&T Georgia. “Through this collaboration, we are providing Fayette County youth with access to the technology and digital tools needed in today’s digital world. Together, we are connecting more Georgians to greater possibility.”

Learn more at att.com.

About Philanthropy at AT&T

At AT&T, our corporate responsibility work is dedicated to bridging the digital divide across the country. We are committed to providing people of all ages and from every community with the essential resources they need to thrive in the digital era. For generations, we have supported programs that impact millions of individuals nationwide, and since 2021, we have committed $5 billion to initiatives that enhance connectivity, promote digital literacy, and improve access to high-speed internet. Our efforts particularly focus on uplifting underserved communities, including students, older adults, and un-or underemployed individuals, ensuring everyone can participate in the digital world and benefit from its opportunities.