Launch Fayette’s New Vision: Helping Businesses Innovate, Not Just Launch

Starting a business has never been easier—or more complicated.

Emerging technologies—led by advances in artificial intelligence—are transforming everything from market research to marketing plans, and Launch Fayette’s new Executive Director David Conti believes Fayette County has an opportunity to help entrepreneurs and existing businesses navigate that transformation together.

Conti isn’t looking to reinvent Launch Fayette. Instead, he hopes to build on the organization established under founding Executive Director Steve Justice, expanding its mission beyond startup incubation to become an innovation hub serving entrepreneurs, established businesses, students and the broader business community.

“My job is to build upon the strong foundation,” Conti said. “It’s not moving in a different direction. It’s building upon the successes that we’ve had and making them better.”

For Conti, the timing couldn’t be better.

He believes artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing entrepreneurship by making it easier than ever for people to research markets, develop business plans and launch new companies.

“I think now is the perfect time that we have in history to have this building,” he said. “Our opportunity to help everyone who wants to start a business is extremely important and extremely beneficial.”

More than office space

Many people know Launch Fayette for its coworking space inside the repurposed Booth Middle School building on Peachtree Parkway.

Conti said that’s only a small part of what the organization offers.

“We don’t want to be an office space,” he said. “That’s not what we’re here for. We’re here for the mentorship.”

Launch Fayette pairs entrepreneurs with experienced Entrepreneurs-in-Residence—accomplished business leaders who volunteer their expertise to guide members through the challenges of launching and growing a company.

Whether someone is still refining an idea or already has customers but struggles to grow, Conti said the organization helps entrepreneurs move through defined milestones rather than trying to navigate the journey alone.

“If you come in here with an idea and you want to bring this into a $50,000 company or a $50 million company, the Entrepreneurs in Residence have done that before,” he said. “They become your conduit.”

One of the biggest mistakes new entrepreneurs make, he said, is assuming they already know what customers want.

Instead, Launch Fayette teaches founders to let customers shape their products.

“At the end of the day, it’s the customer pulling out their wallet to make an exchange for that good or service,” Conti said. “You need to make sure thattransaction is a valuable one.”

Businesses typically spend 18 to 24 months in the program before graduating.

“We want you out of the nest at the end of the day so you can do it on your own,” he said.

Who is Launch Fayette for?

Conti said many people mistakenly assume Launch Fayette is only for someone with a brand-new business idea.

In reality, he said the organization serves entrepreneurs at nearly every stage. Someone who is still exploring an idea can receive guidance before launching. Existing business owners can get help overcoming growth challenges. Even established companies looking to adopt artificial intelligence, or rethink operations can benefit from the organization’s programming.

“We’re helping everyone,” Conti said. “Whether you’re coming in with an idea, whether you’ve already sold your first product and you’re trying to grow, or whether you’re looking for innovation inside an existing company.”

Memberships range from affordable community memberships to dedicated desks and private offices, but Conti emphasized that the real value isn’t the workspace—it’s access to experienced mentors, educational programming and a network of entrepreneurs working through similar challenges.

Residents interested in Launch Fayette’s memberships, coworking space, mentoring or educational programs are encouraged to contact the organization to learn which level of participation best fits their business or professional goals.

Serving established businesses

Perhaps the biggest shift under Conti’s leadership is expanding Launch Fayette’s focus beyond startups.

He envisions the nonprofit becoming an innovation center where existing businesses can learn to adopt emerging technologies, improve operations and experiment with new ideas without disrupting day-to-day business.

“I don’t think entrepreneurship alone is enough,” Conti said. “I also think that we need to be the innovation arm.”

Drawing on more than two decades working in marketing, technology and corporate innovation, Conti said he has led teams whose sole purpose was testing new business ideas outside traditional corporate structures before bringing successful concepts back into established organizations.

He believes Launch Fayette can provide that same environment for local companies.

Instead of every business hiring its own consultants, he hopes companies will use Launch Fayette for AI training, innovation workshops and collaborative problem-solving.

“The organization that uses technology the most efficiently and effectively is the one that’s going to win,” he said.

Building an even stronger mentor network

Launch Fayette already relies on a team of accomplished Entrepreneurs-in-Residence who mentor members throughout the program, drawing on backgrounds in marketing, finance, operations, technology and business leadership.

As the organization grows, Conti hopes to expand that network by recruiting additional professionals willing to share specialized expertise with entrepreneurs.

“If you’re an expert in this community in anything, we want you,” he said. “We need more mentors.”

Whether someone’s expertise is accounting, law, logistics, manufacturing, technology or another field, Conti said experienced professionals can play an important role in helping the next generation of Fayette County businesses succeed.

Entrepreneurs start young

Launch Fayette’s mission also extends into local high schools.

Alongside its adult programming, the nonprofit helps student entrepreneurs develop businesses while they’re still in school.

This year’s students included businesses ranging from software applications and restaurant management tools to service companies.

Conti said entrepreneurship education isn’t just for future tech founders.

Many careers—from electricians and plumbers to hairstylists, dentists and physicians—eventually require running a business.

“They’re experts at what they do,” he said. “Who’s teaching them how to run the business?”

Looking beyond business

Long term, Conti hopes Launch Fayette becomes something even larger than an incubator.

He envisions community leaders bringing difficult problems to Launch Fayette, where entrepreneurs, innovators and students work together to develop solutions.

“I’d love to have a group of individuals that just love problem solving,” he said.

Whether the challenge is adopting new technology, improving local services or creating entirely new businesses, Conti believes innovation begins by giving people permission to think differently.

“There’s no such thing as a bad idea,” he said. “Taking ideas and using networking to build that idea better and better until it’s an actual sellable product or business—that’s the power of this organization.”

Launch Fayette is hosting an Open House on Thursday, July 23 from 4:30-6 p.m. It will be held at its offices at 250 Peachtree Parkway, in the former Booth Middle School Building. Parking and Launch Fayette entrance are on the rear of the building.

Entrepreneurs, existing business owners and professionals interested in becoming members, mentors or Entrepreneurs-in-Residence can learn more about Launch Fayette’s programs, workspace and upcoming educational opportunities by visiting LaunchFayette.org or contacting the organization directly.