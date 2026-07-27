Tractor Supply Company Awards Grant to Fayetteville Veteran to Support Farming Venture

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., JULY 23, 2026 – Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), have awarded veteran Lori Grant in Fayetteville, Georgia, $1,000 to support her farm.

The grant is part of Tractor Supply’s $100,000 donation to FVC’s Fellowship Fund, which provides direct assistance to veterans in their beginning years of farming or ranching. Grant is one of 50 veterans to receive a $1,000 Tractor Supply gift card to purchase items crucial to supporting their farm business.

“Supporting our military heroes means standing by them long after their service ends, especially as they look for new opportunity and purpose as civilians,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations at Tractor Supply and President of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. “FVC has proven that agriculture is a powerful outlet, offering these men and women a meaningful new career path alongside profound physical and psychological benefits. By stepping into farming, these veterans also strengthen the very fabric of the rural communities we serve. Through our longstanding partnership with FVC, we are privileged to support hundreds of farmer veterans each year as they grow their businesses, feed their neighbors and embark on a new adventure Out Here.”

Grant operates a veteran-owned agricultural business focused on small-scale food production and plant-based services. Operating on 0.5 acres with two greenhouses, the farm utilizes no-till, sustainable, and organic production methods to grow a diverse array of crops including vegetables, herbs, berries, flowers, grapes, and fruit trees, alongside poultry. With hands-on experience and a Certificate in Sustainable Urban Agriculture from Southern Crescent Technical College, Grant manages all aspects of planting and harvesting while also offering plant care services like repotting and garden support. Her products are sold through local farmers markets and community outreach via social media. With these funds, Grant plans to improve production efficiency, expand her plant inventory, and strengthen direct-to-consumer sales and service offerings. Prior to launching her farm, she served in the Navy.

This is the eighth year Tractor Supply has partnered with FVC to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service as part of its ongoing commitment to veteran causes. Through the joint initiative, the Company and its Foundation have donated $750,000 to FVC since 2018, assisting more than 450 farmer veterans nationwide.

“Launching and growing a farm or ranch requires significant investment in equipment, infrastructure and other essential resources,” said FVC Executive Director Jeanette Lombardo. “Tractor Supply’s ongoing support of the Farmer Veteran Coalition Fellowship Fund helps our members overcome these barriers and build sustainable agricultural businesses. Their commitment goes beyond financial support—they truly understand the challenges veteran farmers and ranchers face and consistently stand alongside them as trusted partners. We’re deeply grateful for Tractor Supply’s dedication to strengthening veteran-owned farms, rural communities and the future of American agriculture.”

An advisory panel of agricultural industry professionals evaluates all Fellowship Fund applicants on criteria that includes personal investment in the farm business, strength of funding request, vision and goals for the future of their business and community involvement. Once a recipient is selected to receive a grant, they also agree to provide periodic progress reports, mentor other farmer veterans and demonstrate a desire to make a continued positive impact on the farmer veteran community.

In addition to donations and the FVC grant program, Tractor Supply honors military service members, veterans and first responders every day with the Hometown Heroes benefit available through its Neighbor’s Club rewards program. As one of the few recognition programs that provides everyday savings to military service members, veterans and first responders with no limit on total savings and no brand exclusions, participants simply join Neighbor’s Club and verify their status through ID.me. Current and former military service members and first responders who have enrolled in Neighbor’s Club can verify their Hometown Hero status through ID.me by visiting Tractorsupply.com/hometownheroes and clicking “verify.”

Once confirmed, members enjoy:

Automatic top-tier Preferred Plus Neighbor status, which includes: 2% back on purchases every day Free shipping on orders over $29 Free same-day delivery twice per quarter Free trailer rentals twice per quarter Additional special gifts and rewards

5% off coupon every quarter

Additional discount on Hero Holidays (July 4 th , First Responders Day, Veterans Day)

, First Responders Day, Veterans Day) Designated parking spots at stores for Hometown Heroes

To learn more about Hometown Heroes, Tractor Supply’s FVC partnership, and all of the ways the Company supports military service members, veterans and first responders year-round, visit TractorSupply.com/hometownheroes.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 290 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As part of the Company’s commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, Allivet, a leading online pet and animal pharmacy, and VIP Petcare, the largest provider of mobile veterinary care in the United States, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer’s doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of March 28, 2026, the Company operated 2,435 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 206 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.