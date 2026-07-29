Sharpsburg Teacher Heads to Washington, D.C., for C-SPAN’s Educators’ Conference

C-SPAN invites East Coweta High School teacher to the nation’s capital for a summer professional development program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 23, 2026) — Crystal Stubbs, a social studies teacher at East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, Georgia, has been selected to attend C-SPAN’s Summer Educators’ Conference, taking place July 27–29 in Washington, D.C. Stubbs is one of 31 middle and high school educators from across the country chosen to participate in the program, where attendees will explore C-SPAN’s free educational resources and learn strategies for integrating them into classroom instruction.

The conference offers educators the opportunity to explore the free digital resources available through C-SPAN Classroom, including lesson plans, bell ringers, current events videos, Classroom Deliberations, On This Day in History features, Declaration and Constitution Clips and StudentCam, C-SPAN’s annual documentary competition for students in grades 6–12. Participants will also hear from featured speakers and learn how to search, clip, and share content from C-SPAN’s Video Library, which includes more than 307,000 hours of programming, to create engaging and interactive learning experiences for their students.

Participants were selected through a competitive application process led by a panel of C-SPAN representatives. Applicants were evaluated based on their commitment to exploring innovative educational resources, integrating them into classroom instruction, and sharing their professional development experiences within their school and academic communities. C-SPAN will provide roundtrip transportation to Washington, D.C., as well as hotel accommodations, for the three-day professional development program.

“This conference provides a collaborative space for teachers to discover practical resources, exchange ideas, and gain new strategies they can immediately implement in their classrooms,” said Craig McAndrew, C-SPAN director of Education Relations. “As former educators, our team values the opportunity to learn alongside the participants and support their efforts to create meaningful learning experiences. We are excited to continue C-SPAN’s long-standing tradition of connecting with educators and fostering a community of innovation and collaboration.”

The Summer Educators’ Conference is sponsored by C-SPAN’s Education Foundation, a charitable organization created by C-SPAN. C-SPAN Classroom is funded by America’s cable, satellite television and streaming companies that provide the C-SPAN Networks to subscribers.

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About C-SPAN Classroom:

C-SPAN Classroom uses the network’s programs on public affairs, coverage of Congress, nonfiction books and American history to create free digital tools for teachers, students, and the public to use in classrooms, in projects or for research. C‑SPAN Classroom’s website provides social studies teachers with access to thousands of free resources, including short current events videos, lesson plans and bell ringers, plus Declaration and Constitution Clips, Classroom Deliberations, and On This Day in History events. Engage with C‑SPAN Classroom on X and Facebook.

About C-SPAN:

C-SPAN, the private nonprofit public affairs media organization providing Americans with unfiltered access to government proceedings, was created in 1979 as a public service by the cable television industry and is funded through fees paid by cable, satellite television and streaming companies that provide the C-SPAN Networks to subscribers, as well as donations from individual viewers and supporters. C-SPAN connects with millions of Americans through its three commercial-free TV networks, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN podcasts, the C-SPAN Now app, a connected-TV streaming app C-SPAN Select, C-SPAN.org and various social media platforms. The C-SPAN Networks’ video-rich website contains over 307,000 hours of searchable and shareable content. Engage with C-SPAN on X,Facebook, Instagram, TikT ok , Threads, and YouTube, and stay connected through weekly and daily newsletters.

Contacts:



Pam McGorry, Education Program Senior Specialist

202-626-4861

[email protected]



Robin Newton, Media Relations Specialist

202-626-8910

[email protected]