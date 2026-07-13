Movement, Music, and Hope : Southern Arc Dance Brings Joy to Those Living with Parkinson’s Through Community-Focused Dance Program

Every week, something remarkable happens inside Southern Arc Dance.

Music begins to play, participants take their first steps, and for an hour, Parkinson’s disease doesn’t define what is possible.

Through its Dance for Parkinson’s program, Southern Arc Dance is helping individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological challenges rediscover confidence, connection, and joy through movement. More than a dance class, the program creates a welcoming community where participants are empowered to explore movement and music in ways that are refreshing, enjoyable, stimulating, and creative.

Research and participant experiences continue to demonstrate the benefits of dance for those living with Parkinson’s disease. Classes help improve balance, coordination, flexibility, range of motion, strength, and overall physical function while often reducing tremors, rigidity, and slowed movement. Beyond the physical benefits, participants report improved mood, reduced stress, increased confidence in walking, less stiffness, and a renewed sense of belonging through meaningful social connections.

Recognizing that many individuals living with Parkinson’s are retired or living on fixed incomes, Southern Arc Dance has intentionally kept the cost of participation to just $5 per class (when able to pay), ensuring the program remains accessible to those who need it most.

That commitment to accessibility recently received a significant boost through a Community Impact Grant from Yamaha Motor Manufacturing.

The grant will help Southern Arc Dance continue offering this life-changing program while expanding opportunities for individuals to experience the physical, emotional, and social benefits of dance regardless of financial circumstances.

“At Yamaha Motor Manufacturing, we believe strong communities are built by organizations that create opportunities for people to thrive,” said Kristin Webb, Manager of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility. “Southern Arc Dance is changing lives through creativity, compassion, and connection. We are proud to support a program that empowers individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and helps ensure these meaningful experiences remain accessible to everyone.”

While many know Southern Arc Dance as a place to learn dance, the organization has grown into something much greater. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, its mission extends far beyond the studio by creating inclusive programs that serve people of all abilities and backgrounds.

In addition to Dance for Parkinson’s, Southern Arc Dance offers Dance Without Limits, an adaptive dance program designed for individuals with disabilities, creating opportunities for participants to experience the joy, confidence, and sense of accomplishment that dance provides.

“Our mission has always been about using dance to enrich lives,” said Southern Arc Dance Artistic Director Paulo Manso de Sousa. “Whether someone is living with Parkinson’s, has a disability, or is simply looking for a place where they belong, we want every person who walks through our doors to know they are welcomed, valued, and capable. This grant from Yamaha Motor Manufacturing allows us to continue removing barriers and creating opportunities for our community to move, connect, and flourish.”

For participants, the impact reaches far beyond the dance floor. Each class becomes a place where friendships are formed, challenges are met with encouragement, and movement becomes a celebration rather than a limitation.

Thanks to the support of Yamaha Motor Manufacturing, Southern Arc Dance will continue helping individuals find strength, confidence, and hope—one step, one song, and one smile at a time.