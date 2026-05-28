Congressman Brian Jack Honors American Heroes at Newnan Memorial Day Ceremony

NEWNAN, GA – Today, Congressman Brian Jack (GA-03) delivered remarks at Newnan’s Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Pless-Jackson Medal of Honor VFW Post 2667.



Congressman Brian Jack said, “This morning, I was honored to join Coweta County veterans, families, and community leaders at Newnan’s Memorial Day Ceremony. Newnan is a community from which heroes are born. Two of Georgia’s 27 Medal of Honor recipients were from Newnan, and dozens more have earned a Purple Heart. At today’s ceremony, we honored one of those recipients, Private First Class James Alfred “Alf” Smith, a Newnan native, who was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart after sacrificing his life in service to our country during World War I. May the stories of these heroes continue to inspire us and the next generation of guardians of our freedom.”

Congressman Jack delivers remarks at the Newnan Memorial Day Ceremony.

During his remarks, Congressman Jack also honored the inspirational lives of Colonel Joe Madison Jackson and Major Stephen Wesley Pless, Newnan natives who were both awarded the Medal of Honor. Congressman Jack additionally recounted his recent conversation with Harvey Wortham, Coweta County’s oldest veteran, and thanked Pless-Jackson Medal of Honor VFW Post 2667, American Legion Post 57, Marine Corps League Detachment 1325, and AMVETS Post 910 for their service to Coweta County’s veterans.

Congressman Jack delivers remarks at the Newnan Memorial Day Ceremony.