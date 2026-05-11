Olivia and Liam Top America’s Most Popular Baby Names for the Seventh Straight Year 

Baltimore, MD – Olivia and Liam were America’s most popular baby names for 2025 – the seventh consecutive year both names have held the top spot. The baby names are drawn from Social Security card applications submitted at birth, making SSA the nation’s authoritative source for baby naming trends.

Last year, America’s most popular baby names remained consistent with years past, with minimal shifts in top 10 rankings. Charlotte climbed to second place among girls, ending Emma’s six-year run in the runner-up slot. A top-10 fixture for years, Ava dropped from the list entirely – replaced by Eliana, which debuted at number ten. On the boys’ side, the top four names – Liam, Noah, Oliver, and Theodore – held their places.

Here are the top 10 boys’ and girls’ names for 2025:

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Charlotte 3. Oliver 3. Emma 4. Theodore 4. Amelia 5. Henry 5. Sophia 6. James 6. Mia 7. Elijah 7. Isabella 8. Mateo 8. Evelyn 9. William 9. Sofia 10. Lucas 10. Eliana

Social Security releases the list of the 1,000 most popular baby names each year in honor of Mother’s Day. The full list is available at www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the exceptional mothers who inspire us and guide future generations,” said Social Security Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano. “As Mother’s Day draws closer, I find myself reflecting on the unwavering care, courage, and commitment my own mother instilled in my siblings and me as the glue that held our family together.”

This Year’s Fastest-Rising Names: Fire and Brightness

Beyond the top 10, 2025’s fastest movers tell their own story. The boys’ name Kasai, meaning “fire” in Japanese and Swahili, surged 1,108 positions to enter the top 1,000 for the first time, landing at 639. For girls, Klarity, a contemporary spelling of “clarity” evoking brightness and light, led all risers.

Here are the five boys’ and girls’ names that increased the most in popularity in 2025:

Boys Girls 1. Kasai 1. Klarity 2. Akari 2. Rynlee 3. Eziah 3. Ailanny 4. Jasai 4. Naylani 5. Neithan 5. Madisson

Social Security began compiling the baby names list in 1997. The full database allows users to search name popularity by year going back to 1880 and by state. Visit www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames.

Additional Baby Names Information:

Most parents apply for their child’s Social Security number (SSN) at birth, during their hospital stay. Commissioner Bisignano encourages families to take this vital step in ensuring valuable protection for any benefits their children may be eligible for in the future.

An SSN is needed to claim a child as a dependent for income tax purposes or to open a bank account in the child’s name and buy savings bonds. More information on getting a child’s SSN and card is provided in Social Security Numbers for Children.