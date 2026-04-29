ROBERT RUSSELL MUCKLOW, 73, of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Robert (“Bob”) is survived by his wife, Priscilla, the love of his life, best friend, partner and travel companion. They shared 58 years side-by-side. Their greatest joy was making memories with their three daughters: Rachel (Rutledge) Wood of Peachtree City, Meghan Pietrantonio of Atlanta, and Katelyn (Adam) Young of Isle of Palms, SC; and their ten grandchildren: Elsie Wood, Millie Wood, Frannie Young, Cora Pietrantonio, Hazel Young, Hattie Wood, Evan Pietrantonio, Landon Pietrantonio, Mabel Young and Agnes Young. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy Knauff of Peachtree City, and Patricia Mucklow (Patrick Slivka) of Homewood, IL, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Charles Mucklow, his mother, Barbara Slaney Mucklow, and his brothers, Michael Charles Mucklow and Gary Karl Mucklow.

Bob grew up in Crete, Illinois where he attended Crete-Monee High School and was lead singer in a garage band with his friends. He met his sweetheart at 16 at the Olympian Restaurant, and the two later married on June 24, 1972.

Following a love of working with his hands and two elective metalsmithing classes at Southern Illinois University, he began crafting art jewelry in his Park Forest, Illinois studio in his early twenties. He was accepted into several juried art fairs and in 1977 his work was featured in the exhibit “Chicago Metalsmiths” by the Chicago Historical Society. Notably, a silver and amber necklace he designed and created in 1975 is part of the permanent collection at the Chicago History Museum. In 1986, he and his family relocated to Peachtree City, Georgia, and he began work as head goldsmith at Maier & Berkele in Atlanta, recognized as one of the Southeast’s premier jewelers.

A decade later, he stepped out from behind the bench and founded Mucklow’s Fine Jewelry. He loved meeting community members and helping them design fine jewelry pieces for the milestone moments of life. Bob was a pillar of the Peachtree City and Fayette County community, giving back to causes that mattered to him. He was recognized for his incredible contributions to the American Cancer Society as the 2013 honoree of the annual Cattle Baron’s Ball.

In recent years, he dedicated his time and efforts to his family. He enjoyed summer days that started with coffee on the back deck of his cabin at Lake Nottely. He and Priscilla celebrated each grandchild’s ten-year-old birthday with a trip of their choice to destinations around the world. He cherished lifelong friendships, hosting visitors at Lake Nottely and in Peachtree City. He nurtured strong relationships with his sisters, talking daily, cracking jokes and sending memes. He thrilled everyone with unexpected fun – fireworks shows, dance moves and tubing rides around the lake. To Bob, the details mattered and every detail of his life was designed with intention, effort and love.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 PM on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the Joseph Sams School, Southern Conservation Trust or a charity of your choice.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com