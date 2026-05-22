Local Business Professionals Partner with Habitat for Humanity to make a Local Impact

The Citizen
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Local Business Professionals Partner with Habitat for Humanity to make a Local Impact

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 118 | Comments 0

What began as a simple conversation about community involvement turned into a meaningful day of  service in Fayetteville.  

Members of Modern Woodmen of America and Local Leverage of Peachtree City came together on  May 20, 2026, to assist with a rebuilding project presented by Southern Crescent Habitat for  Humanity. Volunteers arrived early, ready to lend their time, skills, and energy to help move a local  home build forward.  

The project took root months earlier when Elizabeth Duncan, Chief Operating Officer of Southern  Crescent Habitat for Humanity, and Patrick Hanlon, Financial Representative and Activities  Coordinator with Modern Woodmen of America, discussed ways to drive community involvement  and make a positive impact for our members communities increase. That shared vision for service  grew into a coordinated effort bringing together business leaders and volunteers.  

Local Leverage, a network of Peachtree City business owners focused on collaboration and  community impact, played a key role in rallying support. Participating businesses included Modern  Woodmen of America, Groove Marketing, Nat Knowles of Ameris Bank, Realty Bureau, Dedicate  Roofing, Safe Solutions Pest Control, Busy Bee Bookkeeping, and Socu Kitchen.  

“By partnering with Local Leverage and Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity, our members had  an even greater opportunity to make a meaningful difference right here in our community,” Hanlon  said. “It was about service, relationships, and creating long-term positive impact.”  

For those involved, the project represented more than a day of volunteer work—it highlighted how  collaboration can turn ideas into lasting community impact.  

Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the organization’s chapters and youth service  clubs provide opportunities for members to participate in social, educational, and volunteer activities  that meet local needs.  

For more information or to get involved, contact Patrick Hanlon at 770-328-1772 or  [email protected].  

*Securities and advisory services offered through MWA Financial Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Modern  Woodmen of America. Member: FINRA, SIPC.  

The Citizen

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