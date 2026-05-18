Newnan Theatre Company Hosts T.A.G. Sale This Weekend

The Citizen
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Newnan Theatre Company Hosts T.A.G. Sale This Weekend

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 411 | Comments 0

Newnan Theatre Company is inviting the community to shop for a cause during its T.A.G. Sale this weekend in Downtown Newnan.

The sale will feature clothes, furniture, fabric, household goods, and other items priced to sell. Proceeds will support Newnan Theatre Company, a local nonprofit community theater serving Coweta County and the surrounding area.

The T.A.G. Sale will be held at Newnan Theatre Company, located at 24 First Ave., just off the Square in Downtown Newnan.

Sale hours are:

Friday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Newnan Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing entertainment and education through local theater. The organization offers performances and programming that help support the arts in Coweta County.

Community members are encouraged to stop by, browse the sale, and support local theater while finding a new treasure to take home.

The Citizen

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