Aging, Attitudes, and Opportunities

For almost 50 years Fayette Senior Services has been the backbone of assisting our residents to age well, and to age in place. What began as a graduate student’s thesis on gerontology in the late 1970s evolved over the years into the current facility, known as the Life Enrichment Center at 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville. A second Life Enrichment Center, The Gathering Place, is located at 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City.

We’ve come a long way from the little white house on Lee Street called the “Friendship Center.” Even though the actual move was not far, the ideas on how we truly want to age are light years ahead of where they were.

One of the first steps in the evolution began with the name change from Council of Mature Adults, or CoMA, to Fayette Senior Services in 1992. In the 1990s FSS had about 40 members. When the “new” center opened in 2008 membership jumped to over 1600. Today, FSS proudly serves more than 2055 members.

Support services, like In-Home Personal Care and homemaker assistance, Transportation, and Meal On Wheels have always been at the core of help available. In 1994 the Board of Directors created initiatives that would establish an Alzheimer’s Day Care and a Respite Care Center. In 2008 the opportunities continued with increased space for a fitness center, classrooms, pool tables and the Ultimate Cafe.

The Ultimate Cafe is where much of the action takes place. When not in use as the cafe, this space is home to the Line Dancing crowd, the popular Sit and Get Fit class, and special events like The Laugh Track Comedy Night and Magic Show. Members can enjoy a continental breakfast Monday through Friday from 8:30a.m. to 10a.m. and lunch Monday through Friday 11:15a.m. to 1 p.m. The cafe menu is posted online, and beverage choices of iced tea, coffee, and water are included with any meal purchase. The coffee is remarkably good!

In 2008 a catchy new phrase floating around was “60 is the new 40!” This resonated with me because at the time, I was 46, a part-time staff member, and a Meals-On-Wheels volunteer. It didn’t take long for me to realize I was at the right place, at the right time, to learn how to age well!

I knew it then and I know it now, 4 Center Drive is one of my happy places!

Finding role models on aging well is critical for maintaining a healthy attitude. Two of my favorite role models on aging well are Denny Danylchak and Aline Travis. When Denny, a champion cornhole player, became a FSS member, he wanted to share his love of the game. Currently, Cornhole is on the calendar at the Peachtree City location! Aline and I met on a Pickleball court in Peachtree City. She’s an amazing player who forces me to “up’ my game. Not long after we played against one another, I ran into her at FSS. Aline was helping to pack the MOWs coolers the day I was delivering meals. Both Denny and Aline are 80 plus and going strong.

Years ago I had an epiphany at the center in Fayetteville. It occurred to me that I have so much more in common with the generation ahead of me than the generation behind me. Maybe it’s because my parents were 39 and 42 when I was born. Or perhaps it’s because that generation completely understands sacrifice and scarcity. Or maybe it’s because many of them, like me, don’t want to be so connected to their electronic devices.

Fayette County is home to one of the fastest growing senior populations in Metro Atlanta. Aging is the one thing we all have in common. We all understand how isolation and inactivity are not good for our mental, emotional, and physical health. We are a community of wellness. If you need a break, or are looking for a safe, fun place to hang out, either as a member or a volunteer, stop by 4 Center Drive.

It’s important to mention that FSS is an independent, nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization. They share a unique public/private partnership with Fayette County government. Less than half of their revenue comes from the federal, state and local governments. Much of what is accomplished is done by the funds generated by membership dues (50 years of age plus to join) and charitable donors. Volunteers are the backbone of the organization. Their dedication is invaluable.

I’ve had the privilege of watching some of the evolution of FSS for several decades. The impact on our community goes mostly unseen and unheard. The thoughtfulness and determination of the staff and all who support the mission is beyond excellent stewardship. It’s more than just a meal, it’s more than just a building or a ride. It’s a genuine connection of people looking out for each other. Everyone needs an advocate!

For more information about Fayette Senior Services check out the website www.fayss.org or call 770-461-0813 to speak with a real person. A friendly Volunteer of Staff member will direct your call to the appropriate person or department.

My favorite quote on aging comes from George Bernard Shaw, who lived to be 94. The 1925 winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature said: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”