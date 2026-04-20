Fayette Mahj Social Club Launch Draws Sold-Out Crowd

A new social club centered on mahjong drew a full room of 44 players for its kickoff event Sunday, April 19, signaling strong local interest in the fast-growing game.

The Fayette Mahj Social Club, founded by Heather Feinstein, Erin Kagey, and Lara Long, hosted its first gathering as a training session on the 2026 National Mahjong League card.

Building community through mahjong

Feinstein, a Trilith resident, said the idea grew out of a gap she noticed locally.

“I go to Atlanta to play and kind of nicely done events,” Feinstein said. “It’s really common and well established in the Jewish community, but we didn’t have anything like that down here.”

After talking with Long, she decided to create something closer to home.

“She said, ‘Let’s start it. Let’s do it. Nobody else is doing it,’ and so we’re doing it,” Feinstein said.

The group is not a formal business or nonprofit. Instead, it operates as a community-driven effort focused on connection rather than profit.

“We are just three gals who are good friends, who love the game and got together,” Feinstein said.

Learning the new card

The kickoff event focused on helping players transition to the newly released 2026 card used in American mahjong.

Beverley Segel, an instructor from the Atlanta area, led the training session.

“I did a review of the 2026 National Mahjong League card just come out about a month ago, and we’re helping people transition and adopt the new version,” Segel said.

The National Mahjong League publishes a new card each year, outlining the hands players aim to build during the game.

“It’s $15 for thousands of hours of joy,” Segel said.

She said the game’s appeal spans generations.

“I have a 92-year-old lady that graduated out of my classes a few months ago,” Segel said. “It’s intergenerational.”

What is mahjong?

Mahjong is a four-player game played with tiles rather than cards. Players draw and discard tiles while working toward specific combinations listed on an official card, similar to forming hands in rummy.

“It is a game of a lot of strategy, a little bit of skill,” Feinstein said. “It is an over 100 years old game that originated in China and made its way to New York.”

Each year, players use a new National Mahjong League card, which standardizes the combinations and allows players to sit down and play with others anywhere in the country.

“You can go on a cruise ship, and you say, ‘I have my card. I play National Mahjong League,’ and you can find somebody to play with,” Feinstein said.

A fast-growing local following

The club’s first event filled quickly, with organizers saying future events are seeing similar demand.

“Our events tend to sell out in about 48 hours,” Feinstein said.

Kagey, a corporate Chick-fil-A employee, said the game has also created opportunities for connection in her work. She has organized mahjong nights at several local Truett’s Chick-fil-A restaurants.

“It’s just been a great way to connect with people, something to do not on your phone or non screen,” Kagey said.

She began playing about a year ago after attending a lesson and deciding to stick with it.

“I left like, ‘OK, this is kind of hard, but I think I like it,’ and I’m going to keep trying at it,” Kagey said.

More than a game

Both founders emphasized that mahjong offers flexibility in how people engage.

“You can sit down with total strangers, and you don’t have to talk,” Feinstein said. “And then it can also be super social, and you can gab the whole time.”

For Kagey, the appeal goes beyond competition.

“It is fun to win, but that’s not why I show up and play,” she said. “Just getting together with friends is more important to me.”

She also sees long-term benefits.

“My mom had Alzheimer’s, and so stuff like this helps keep your brain sharp,” Kagey said. “I feel like this is something I will play till I live to be 100.”

What’s next for the club

The Fayette Mahj Social Club plans to host a mix of daytime and evening events to accommodate different schedules.

Upcoming gatherings include a sold-out event at Hummingbird Wine Bar in Fayetteville and additional open-play opportunities.

“I think April 30 is National Mahjong Day,” Kagey said. “We do have an event and it sold out within the day.”

The group also hopes to partner with local charities through future “mahjong for a mission” events.

“Our goal is to not make a dime,” Feinstein said. “We love community and we feel like it’s a great way to give back.”

A growing community

For the founders, the club’s early success confirms what they suspected: people are looking for ways to gather.

“What I love about the game is you can sit down with a total stranger, and after a couple of games, that person can be a really great friend,” Feinstein said.

Residents interested in upcoming events can find the Fayette Mahj Social Club on Facebook or on Instagram at @fayettemahjsocialclub.ga.