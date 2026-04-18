South Metro Rose Society to Host 39th Annual Rose Show in Fayetteville

The South Metro Rose Society will hold its 39th Annual Rose Show May 2–3 at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, 175 Lanier Ave. East, inviting the community to experience the beauty and fragrance of hundreds of roses in peak bloom.

Local rose growers are encouraged to enter their finest blooms into competition, where ribbons and prizes will be awarded. Members of the society are available to guide newcomers through the entry process, offering tips and encouragement by phone ahead of the show. Entries must be submitted at the show site by 9:30 a.m. on May 2 for judging.

Once judging is complete, the show opens free to the public from 1–4 p.m. on both days. Visitors are invited to stroll through displays, take in the colors and scents, and photograph a wide variety of roses and floral arrangements.

Guests can also purchase fresh rose bouquets and stop by an information table staffed by American Rose Society Consulting Rosarians, who will be available to answer questions and share growing advice.

A raffle will feature a range of prizes, including restaurant and spa gift certificates, rose bushes, custom-blended fertilizers, rose-themed soaps, gardening books, and more.

New this year, the show will include a floral art exhibition and sales by artists from Pearl Ranch Studio, adding another layer of creativity to the weekend.

The South Metro Rose Society is affiliated with the American Rose Society in Shreveport, Louisiana, and meets on the fourth Monday of January through April and August through October at the Fayetteville Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 870 Redwine Road at 6:30 p.m.. Meetings are open to the public at no charge, and rose enthusiasts of all experience levels are welcome.

For more information, call 770-631-3885.