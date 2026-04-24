Sandra Storey Feagans, 83

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Sandra Storey Feagans entered into the presence of the Lord in her new Heavenly Home. One of the world’s gentlest hearts, Sandra slipped peacefully into the presence of the Lord, fully assured of the promise she had trusted all her life. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.”

She came within a few weeks of her 83th birthday—one she will celebrate in Heaven with family that has gone on to their Heavenly Home, with Lamar, her parents, and her brother.

Sandra’s love for her family was one of her defining traits. She adored her sons with a deep, fierce devotion. She cherished her sister, her daughter-in-law, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with the same unwavering love, even the great grandchildren she didn’t get to meet.

She is survived by her sister, Sally (Emily) Storey Simmons Jones (husband Eugene), and two sons, Kenneth Lamar Feagans, and Cary Bryan Feagans, and Cary’s wife, Judith Lynne Feagans. Two grandsons and three great-grandchildren: Grandson Robert Carey Feagans (wife Amy), who have one child, Graham Feagans, in Sante fe New Mexico. Grandson Andrew Zane Feagans (wife Mackenzie) and their two children: Harper Lee Feagans and Zane Wyatt Feagans, in Windsor, Colorado. One granddaughter, Shayna Feagans in Bremen, Georgia.

Additional survivors: a brother-in-law, George Larry Feagans of Columbus, MS. A sister-in-law, Kay Feagans Ricks of Rutledge, GA. Three nieces: Laura Brake, Christy Simmons Flickinger and Caitlin Simmons, and three Nephews: Michael Zane Simmons, Cole Simmons and Chris Barnes.

She was also very close to two nephews she grew up with: Michael Lee Simmons (wife Cathy), and Barry Wayne Simmons (wife Beverly), and a younger nephew, Gregory Lee Simmons.

Sandra was the youngest child of George Arnold Storey and Estelle Nutt Storey, who are both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Feagans, and her brother, Zane George Storey. She was born in the southeast Atlanta community of Lakewood Heights. She attended Lakewood Heights Elementary School class of 1956, and graduated from Fulton High School in Atlanta in 1961.

From an early age, Sandra was a very active member in the Lakewood Heights Interdenominational Church on Lakewood Avenue in Atlanta. Currently, she was a member of the Providence United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.

She was a blessing to all who knew her. Even in our sorrow, we hold onto a greater truth: Sandra is whole. She is healed. She is home. What was broken is restored; what was temporary is now eternal.

She loved working at Delta Airlines. She continued to enjoy many friendships that were formed there. She reluctantly took a very early retirement from Delta around 1999.

She loved going to The Club in Fayetteville (Senior Center) to have lunch with her many friends there. Her closest friend, Jim, says she was a well-respected beautiful lady, loved by all who were lucky enough to meet her, and he was always proud to be seen with her. He has been a great comfort to her during this past year and her family truly appreciates all he has done for her.

She loved beautiful things, creating colorful watercolor paintings – mostly of her favorite subject: lighthouses, shopping for stylish clothing, home décor – redecorating often, meeting with her Book Club friends. She loved being outdoors, sightseeing and traveling in their comfortable homey RV.

There will be a private burial at Westview Cemetery.