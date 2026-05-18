Facts about the QTS Fayetteville Data Center Campus Project

The following is a news release sent by Fayette County on May 13.

Fayette County, GA – We want to share the facts and correct some misinformation about the QTS Fayetteville Data Center campus project.

Our letter on May 15, 2025, was unclear, which caused misunderstandings about how much water QTS is allowed to use and expectations for the project. The purpose of the letter was to explain the construction activities, administrative billing issues, and the higher construction water rate.

The Fayette County Water System started upgrading all 33,000 customer meters to smart meters, known as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), to improve meter reading accuracy, detect leaks, and enhance customer service. While switching to the new system, it was discovered that some meters were still connected to the old system and not linked to the new digital system for billing or usage tracking. Once this problem was found, QTS and Fayette County Water quickly worked together to resolve the billing and meter tracking issues. QTS was immediately billed at the $6.46/per 1,000 gallons construction rate, which is double the normal retail rate for past water use, and QTS promptly paid this bill.

Now, all meters are fully connected to the new system, ensuring accurate tracking and billing of water use as part of our regular processes.

QTS’s water usage is typical for a project of this size. Over the past year, QTS monthly usage is less than 1% of Fayette County Water’s current production and permitted capacity. Fayette County Water is allowed to produce 22,800,000 gallons per day and currently produces about 17,300,000 gallons per day.

This project does not affect residential water pressure, and there are no wells in the Fayette County Water System.

We understand that water is a valuable community resource. To ensure responsible use and maintain open communication, our teams meet monthly. These meetings help us stay coordinated, address concerns quickly, and work together for sustainable water management.