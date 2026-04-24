Fayette Investor Network Gains Strong Momentum Following Successful Launch Event; Next Discovery Meeting Announced

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — April 2026 — The launch of the Fayette Investor Network (FIN) has sparked significant interest across the community, marking a major step forward in building a local ecosystem of investors supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout Fayette County and the Southside of Atlanta.

Following the initial discovery event earlier this month, organizers report strong engagement and clear momentum toward forming a structured investor network.

Key Highlights from the Launch Event:

45 attendees representing a diverse mix of small business owners, community leaders, and prospective investors

representing a diverse mix of small business owners, community leaders, and prospective investors 17 individuals expressed interest in helping organize and shape the network

expressed interest in helping organize and shape the network 10 attendees indicated both the capacity and commitment to invest significant capital

“This level of engagement confirms what we believed — the interest is here, the capital is here, and the timing is right,” said Karen Rands, founder of Kugarand Capital Holdings and lead organizer of FIN. “Now we’re focused on channeling that momentum into a structured, sustainable investor community.”

From Interest to Action: Building the Network

The next phase of FIN will move from awareness to action, with a series of planning meetings throughout April to establish the foundation of the investor network.

These sessions will focus on:

Defining the structure and leadership of the organization

Establishing investment criteria and processes

Exploring syndication opportunities with established Atlanta-area angel groups

Creating pathways for both experienced and new investors to participate

“This is where the real work begins,” said Dave Conti of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce. “We’re not just talking about economic development — we’re building a system that allows local capital to directly fuel local growth.”

Steve Justice, Director of Launch Fayette, added, “We see incredible companies coming through our programs. FIN is the missing link that connects those founders to the capital they need — right here in their own community.”

Next Discovery Meeting Announced

Due to strong interest, an additional discovery session has been scheduled to continue expanding the network and welcoming new participants.

Fayette Investor Network Discovery Meeting

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

Location:

The Center of Innovation

250 S Peachtree Parkway

Peachtree City, GA 30269

REGISTER TO ATTEND: http://bit.ly/FINlaunch

This session is open to:

Individuals interested in learning about angel investing

Accredited and experienced investors seeking local deal flow

Community members who want to support economic growth through investment

A Blueprint in the Making

What began as a local initiative is already showing signs of becoming something larger.

Organizers envision FIN as a replicable model that can be expanded across Georgia — bringing investor education and capital formation to communities that have historically been overlooked.

“The goal isn’t just to build an angel group,” Rands said. “It’s to create a blueprint — one that other communities across Georgia can follow to build their own investor ecosystems.”

About Fayette Investor Network (FIN)

The Fayette Investor Network is a community-driven initiative designed to educate, connect, and activate investors to fund startups and small businesses in Fayette County and the surrounding region. By aligning investor education with economic development, FIN aims to drive innovation, create jobs, and build shared wealth within the community.

Media Contact

Karen Rands

[email protected]

470-210-4946

http://karenrands.me