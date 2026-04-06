Breaking Barriers, Building Systems: Elaine Powers Still Leading in HVAC

Elaine Powers retired in 2023 after 44 years running Powers Heating & Air, but at 69, she still spends up to 40 hours a week shaping the future of Georgia’s construction industry.

As chair of the Conditioned Air Contractors division of the State Construction Industry Licensing Board and newly appointed chairperson of the State Codes Advisory Committee for 2026–2027, Powers now works at the intersection of policy, workforce development, and public safety.

“I do it because being one of the first women in the industry, it was very difficult,” Powers said. “And once I kind of made a name for myself… I really felt like I could contribute more.”

From contractor to industry leader

After serving in the U.S. Navy and earning a degree in accounting, Powers entered the heating and air industry alongside her husband, helping build what would become Powers Heating & Air.

She worked in every part of the trade—from installations and service calls to managing operations.

“I did go out and we did repairs, and I did installations of houses, and I did commercial installation with my husband,” she said. “So yeah, I have done it all.”

She went on to lead the company for decades, building a business known across Fayette and Coweta counties. Along the way, she became a statewide leader—serving more than 30 years with the Conditioned Air Association of Georgia, including as its first female president, and earning Contractor of the Year three times before being inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame.

Even after selling her business, Powers didn’t step away. Instead, she shifted her focus to advocacy and leadership.

An industry facing a shortage

Powers says the greatest challenge ahead is a shrinking workforce.

“The average age of the person in our industry is almost 60 years of age,” she said. “No one’s going to have heating and air contractors out there in 20 years if we don’t do something.”

Part of the issue, she said, is outdated perception.

“We don’t see ourselves as a trade anymore… we’re professionals now,” Powers said.

Modern HVAC work relies heavily on technology, from computerized diagnostics to advanced systems—an opportunity she believes younger workers are well-suited to fill.

“It’s so AI-driven now, so computer-driven,” she said. “Young people are really good at that.”

Building the next generation

Through her work on boards and in industry groups, Powers focuses heavily on recruitment and mentorship.

“I encourage young girls as well as young men to get into our profession,” she said.

She also works directly with applicants navigating the licensing process and has spent years helping others build careers of their own—including employees she trained at Powers Heating & Air who later went on to start their own companies.

“We put at least 22 people that left us opening their own businesses in the state of Georgia,” she said. “And I always helped any of them that asked me for help.”

Balancing policy and practicality

In her leadership roles, Powers helps shape construction codes and licensing standards that affect communities across Georgia.

Those decisions often involve balancing safety, environmental goals, and affordability.

“We have a lot of different forces… that want everything to be green, which I love,” she said. “But… people need to have a nice, efficient home that they can afford to pay for.”

Her focus, she said, is finding that balance.

“I am really focused on the health and safety of the people and their property, but in an affordable manner.”

A commitment to give back

Much of Powers’ current work is voluntary, but she sees it as a natural continuation of her career.

“These are definitely unpaid positions,” she said.

Her motivation remains simple.

“I just like to help people… I can’t tell you why. It just makes me feel good.”

Still moving forward

Even as she plans a 90-day expedition cruise later this year with her husband of 50 years, Powers has no intention of stepping away from her work.

She expects to remain active on her boards—attending meetings remotely and continuing her responsibilities from wherever the ship’s internet allows.

“I love what I do,” she said.

And as the industry she helped build faces new challenges, Powers remains focused on what comes next—working to ensure there are skilled professionals ready to carry it forward.