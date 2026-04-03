Congressman Brian Jack Promotes Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District Suppliers of NASA’s Artemis II Mission

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A picture of US Congressman Brian Jack

US Congressman Brian Jack

Congressman Brian Jack Promotes Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District Suppliers of NASA’s Artemis II Mission

The Citizen
A picture of US Congressman Brian Jack

US Congressman Brian Jack

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Views 1321 | Comments 0

PEACHTREE CITY, GA – On April 1, the day of NASA’s Artemis II’s scheduled launch to the Moon, Congressman Brian Jack (GA-03) visited three companies in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District that directly supply and support NASA’s historic Artemis II mission, the first crewed deep-space and lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972. 

Congressman Jack said, “I am proud to honor and celebrate the workers in our Congressional District who are helping NASA’s Artemis II mission reach the Moon.  The hardworking Georgians at Timber Products Inspection, Universal Environmental Services, and GM Diecron are direct contributors to Artemis II’s success, and I hope this historic mission restores humanity’s curiosity about what lies beyond the sky above us, as we pursue our manifest destiny into the stars.”

In Peachtree City, Congressman Jack toured the corporate headquarters of Timber Products Inspection, which works to ensure Artemis II’s components are safely transported by testing and certifying the specialized crates used to move mission-critical hardware to the launch site at Kennedy Space Center.

Congressman Jack tours the headquarters of Timber Products Inspection in Peachtree City, which tests and certifies the specialized crates used to move mission-critical hardware to Artemis II’s launch site.

Later, Congressman Jack visited Universal Environmental Services’ re-refinery in Peachtree City, at which used oil is refined into high-quality lubricants that power and sustain the equipment and ground systems required for Artemis II’s launch operations.

Congressman Jack tours Universal Environmental Services’ re-refinery in Peachtree City, at which used oil is refined into high-quality lubricants that power and sustain Artemis II’s launch system.

In Griffin, Congressman Jack toured and met with the employees of GM Diecron, which manufactures high-precision metal components built to exact specifications for major contractors directly supporting the Artemis supply chain.

Vern Heyer, owner of GM Diecron, said, “It was an honor to have Congressman Brian Jack tour our Griffin facility today.  GM Diecron has spent years building the precision and expertise required to support missions like Artemis II, and the hardworking Georgians on our team show up every day to manufacture components that meet the exact specifications this mission demands.  Griffin is a small town, but the work happening here is reaching the Moon, and that is something our entire community is proud of.”


Congressman Jack tours GM Diecron in Griffin, which manufactures high-precision metal components built to exact specifications for Artemis II’s suppliers.

NASA’s Artemis II’s mission is scheduled for liftoff no earlier than 6:24 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, April 1, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.  Four astronauts will crew Artemis II for the approximately 10-day journey around the Moon.

The Citizen

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