Fayette County Water System Declares Level 1 Drought Response

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) issued a Level 1 Drought Declaration for the state of Georgia in response to significant rainfall shortages across the entire state. This declaration is in addition to the year-round outdoor watering restrictions, which allow irrigation only between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m.

The Fayette County Water System is asking all customers to conserve water and voluntarily limit outdoor irrigation to two days per week using the following odd-even schedule:

• Even-numbered addresses: Wednesday and Saturday

• Odd-numbered addresses: Thursday and Sunday

According to the EPD’s April 2026 Drought Indicator Analysis, much of South Georgia is experiencing Exceptional Drought, while large portions of the state—including north central and northeast Georgia—are under Extreme Drought conditions. Over the past six months, Georgia has experienced a rainfall deficit of 6 to 12 inches.

During periods of high demand, excessive water use can strain the distribution system and reduce water pressure. Limiting outdoor watering helps ensure adequate supply for essential needs such as drinking water, sanitation, and emergency services. With continued dry conditions, conservation is critical to maintaining reliable water service.

“Outdoor watering places additional strain on our water supply,” said Water System Director Vanessa Tigert. “We encourage everyone to follow the voluntary odd-even irrigation schedule. By doing so we can all contribute to preserving our water. If conditions become more severe, we may move to a Level 2 Drought declaration, making these restrictions mandatory. Everyone’s cooperation makes a big difference.”

For more information and water conservation tips, visit the EPA and the Water System’s website.