Whitewater Creek Nature Area Now Open

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA – Fayette County, in partnership with ConnectFayette, Georgia Power, and Fayette Forward, celebrated the opening of its new park, Whitewater Creek Nature Area, on Thursday, May 28. Located on the northeast corner of Veterans Parkway and Eastin Road, the park features 1,000 feet of ADA‑accessible multi‑use path, a peaceful soft‑surface nature trail, and scenic locations ideal for relaxation, photography, and birdwatching along Whitewater Creek. The area is the first constructed segment of an envisioned Countywide Linear-Park Path System.

Phil Mallon, Director of Public Works, said, “This is a great project for the community. It’s a positive example of what can be done through private-sector partnerships, and the quality of the finished product is a model of what we hope to achieve elsewhere in the community.”

“The multi-use path, which is a segment of ConnectFayette, provides a standard for the paths we envision connecting the higher-density population areas, employment hubs, schools, parks, and retail centers in the county,” said Mayor Eric Dial, Executive Director at Fayette Forward.

The event reflects Fayette County’s ongoing commitment to maintaining safe, accessible outdoor spaces for residents and visitors.