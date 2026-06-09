Letter to the Editor: Pro-Data Center Chamber Event Doesn’t Reflect Community

Dear Editor,

I read the recent article covering the Coweta Chamber’s Talk of the Town event featuring representatives from Georgia Power, Headwaters, and Prologis.

As a Coweta County resident, I found both the event and the resulting coverage deeply frustrating because it presented a largely one-sided discussion of what is arguably the most controversial issue facing our community today. My understanding is that there was no opportunity for meaningful public questions or debate, despite the fact that thousands of residents have expressed concerns about data center development in Coweta County.

The article repeatedly quotes Santiago Escobar of Headwaters. What readers may not know is that several local mothers involved in community discussions recognized Mr. Escobar from the required Project Oak community meeting held at the Madras Community Center. Some were surprised because he had requested to follow their personal social media accounts weeks BEFORE many residents were even aware of the Project Oak proposal. I cannot speak to his intentions, but it created discomfort and raised concerns among residents who are already questioning how these projects are being advanced and marketed within the community.

I also think it is important to provide readers with additional context. Last month, Coweta County officials stated that materials presented by applicants at community meetings are not vetted, pre-approved, or endorsed by the county. Residents therefore have legitimate questions when broad claims are made regarding water consumption, noise impacts, environmental effects, and operational characteristics.

For example, residents have heard comparisons suggesting data center water use is similar to that of a restaurant. They have heard assurances regarding noise levels and cooling systems. Yet many of these details ultimately depend on the future design, equipment, and end users of facilities that have not yet been identified. Residents are left trying to separate marketing claims from enforceable conditions and documented facts.

What is most concerning is that thousands of citizens have joined community groups, signed petitions, attended meetings, and organized around these issues, yet their perspectives are largely absent from the conversation. Meanwhile, established organizations and industry representatives continue to receive platforms to promote these projects.

I would welcome the opportunity to see The Citizen provide equal space for residents, neighborhood leaders, and citizen groups to respond. If the goal is to inform the public, then the public deserves to hear both sides of the discussion.

Val C. Rose

Newnan, GA